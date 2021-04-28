Synamedia weighs in with Synamedia Gravity, making it easier for operators to launch advanced video and broadband services

ATLANTA and LONDON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synamedia, the world's largest independent video software provider, today unveiled Synamedia Gravity, an industry-first managed service that makes it easier for operators and service providers to offer their small to medium business (SMB) and residential customers a richer suite of advanced broadband and video capabilities. It comprises pre-integrated applications and advanced services for Wi-Fi, routing and security to add more hardware flexibility and operational simplicity, while enabling providers to offer new video and broadband services.

Synamedia Gravity supports a roadmap of features that take advantage of operators' existing functionality and allows them to deploy new services seamlessly. It is built on Synamedia eRDK, a managed solution for video, broadband devices and cloud management services, that delivers comprehensive subscriber and operator broadband experiences including 4K/UHD/HDR. Offered as a managed service, Synamedia Gravity includes software lifecycle management, support, integration and operational services, all from one source. This allows operators to avoid the pitfalls of complex systems, high costs and security risks that are inherent in a multi-vendor approach.

With direct access to the latest RDK code, Synamedia Gravity leverages the latest updates, delivering "RDK Ready" devices that are continually updated, future-proofing customers' technology investments.

"With Synamedia Gravity, we're elevating the expectations operators place on their technology partners with our hands-on, deep understanding of RDK tools and code, the skillset to deliver unmatched lifecycle management, and the ability to help lower total cost of ownership (TCO) in new ways," said Alok Gera, Senior Vice President and General Manager, North America. "For too long, offerings like these have been deemed to be a 'one and done' finite systems integration project, but operators deserve more. That's why our approach includes a longer-term relationship with service providers so that we're accountable for keeping devices constantly updated, resulting in raised levels of customer satisfaction and operational excellence."

Synamedia Gravity for the SMB market

Recent research from Parks Associates finds that one-third of SMBs have increased spending on technology solutions and 37% are likely to purchase cybersecurity services over the next six months. Synamedia Gravity addresses operators' challenges as they look to meet this demand with secure, integrated SMB broadband solutions across customer service equipment (CPE), backend services, operational processes, subscriber mobile applications, and service gateways.

With pre-integrated solutions, operators can quickly and easily enable SMB features such as business continuity, advanced routing, security monitoring and prevention capabilities, and telephony and IP services. Additionally, Synamedia Gravity provides SMBs with insight into security threats on their devices and network to help protect their business, employees and assets. These built-in security features include device fingerprinting, URL blacklisting, and support for Wi-Fi Mesh.

Synamedia Gravity for the residential market

Synamedia Gravity lowers TCO by letting operators offload the heavy lifting of device design, management, and support, so they can focus on bringing new offers and services to market. Providers looking for new ways to grow their video subscriber base can take advantage of Synamedia eRDK's fully modular, portable, and customizable open source design to launch subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) services and support for 4K devices.

For more information, please synamedia.com/broadband-solutions/eRDK

About Synamedia

We're trusted by over 200 video service providers to deliver, protect and monetize video content in an increasingly IP world. Synamedia's flexible incremental architecture provides a rapid, friction-free way to add, build and deploy cloud-based video services. Our award-winning portfolio also includes intelligence-led anti-piracy, advanced advertising, business analytics, broadband, and video network solutions and services. Synamedia's technology is in 320 million active devices and protects $70 billion in revenue annually. Synamedia is backed by the Permira funds and Sky.

Twitter: @SynamediaVideo

LinkedIn: Synamedia

For press and analyst queries, please contact:

Tracey Sheehy

Breakaway Communications for Synamedia

[email protected]

+ 1 (908) 705-4596

SOURCE Synamedia

Related Links

https://www.synamedia.com

