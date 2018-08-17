Synaptics' Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner Inside the VIVO X21 UD Smartphone Teardown Report 2018 with Comparisons of Huawei's FPC1268 & Goodix Version of Vivo's Fingerprint Scanner

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Synaptics' Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner Inside the VIVO X21 UD Smartphone Complete Teardown Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vivo is the first smartphone manufacturer to integrate a fingerprint scanner under the display. Two different versions, one from Synaptics and one from Goodix, were found to have been supplied for the under-display fingerprint scanner integrated into the VIVO X21UD smartphone.



This reverse costing study provides insight into technological data, manufacturing cost, and selling price of the fingerprint sensor supplied by Synaptics. This scanner uses optical fingerprint technology that allows integration under the display. With a stainless steel support and two flexible printed circuit layers, the Synaptics fingerprint sensor's dimensions are 6.46 mm x 9.09 mm, with an application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) driver in the flex module. This image sensor is also assembled with a glass substrate where filters are deposited.



The sensor has a resolution of 30,625 pixels, with a pixel density of 777ppi. The module's light source is providing by the OLED display glasses. The fingerprint module uses a collimator layer corresponding to the layers directly deposited on the die sensor and composed of organic, metallic and silicon layers. This only allows light rays reflected at normal incidence to the collimator filter layer to pass through and reach the optical sensing elements. The sensor is connected by wire bonding to the flexible printed circuit and uses a CMOS process.



This report includes comparisons with the latest Huawei FPC1268 fingerprint touch sensor and a physical comparison with the Goodix Version of Vivo's fingerprint scanner.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview/Introduction

Executive Summary

Reverse Costing Methodology

2. Company Profile

Synaptics

3. Physical Analysis

Summary of the Physical Analysis

VIVO X21 UD Fingerprint Scanner Disassembly

Fingerprint Scanner Removal

Synaptics Package Assembly

Fingerprint scanner views



Fingerprint scanner cross-section



Fingerprint scanner patents

Sensor Die

Sensor die view and dimensions

Sensor delayering and main blocks



Sensor die process



Sensor die cross-section



Sensor die process characteristic

ASIC Die

ASIC die view and dimensions



ASIC delayering and main block



ASIC die process



ASIC die cross-section



ASIC die process characteristic

4. Synaptics vs Goodix Versions of the Fingerprint Sensors



5. Sensor Manufacturing Process

Sensor Die Front-End Process and Fabrication Unit

ASIC Die Front-End Process and Fabrication Unit

Final Test and Assembly Unit

6. Cost Analysis

Summary of the Cost Analysis

Yields Explanation and Hypotheses

ASIC Component

ASIC die front-end cost



Sensor die probe test, thinning and dicing



ASIC component cost

Sensor Module

Sensor die front-end cost



Collimator filter front-end cost



Sensor die probe test, thinning and dicing



Sensor die wafer cost



Sensor die cost



Sensor module cost

Complete Module Fingerprint

Assembled components cost



Summary of the assembly



Fingerprint component cost

7. Selling Price

8. Huawei's fingerprint sensor vs Vivo's

