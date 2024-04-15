Synapticure and the ALS Association Partner to Expand Telehealth Access for People Living with ALS Nationwide

Telemedicine for ALS Partnership Aims to Bridge the Gap in Care Delivery

CHICAGO, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synapticure, a leading telemedicine company focused on improving the lives of people and caregivers living with neurodegenerative diseases, and the ALS Association, the leading organization fighting ALS, announced a new partnership to expand access to quality care for people living with ALS across the United States.

Through this collaboration, the ALS Association will offer Synapticure's innovative telemedicine platform to supplement in-person visits at ALS Certified Treatment Centers of Excellence and Recognized Treatment Centers. This will be particularly beneficial for people living with ALS in geographically remote areas who may struggle to access specialized multidisciplinary care. Additionally, Synapticure's asynchronous model allows for flexible scheduling and remote monitoring, further easing the burden on people living with ALS and their families.

"We are thrilled to partner with Synapticure to offer this innovative telehealth solution to people living with ALS nationwide. This collaboration will help us bridge the gap in access to specialized care, ensuring people living with ALS receive the comprehensive support they deserve," said Kimberly Maginnis, senior vice president, care services.

As part of this collaboration, the ALS Association will provide people living with ALS access to both local and national resources. A designated ALS Association patient liaison will be embedded within the Synapticure virtual clinic to help navigate the healthcare landscape and help provide personalized support to the care they need.

"Our mission at Synapticure is focused on providing state-of-the-art care regardless of geography. In partnership with the ALS Association, harnessing our combined national reach and deep expertise will enable us to revolutionize what it means to truly serve the ALS population. Working together, we will set a new standard of virtual care delivery," said Sandra Abrevaya, CEO and co-founder of Synapticure.

Synapticure exists to provide accessible, compassionate care to patients and caregivers impacted by neurodegenerative diseases, having first launched in ALS. Enabled by telehealth, Synapticure has a multidisciplinary team that includes care coordinators, specialized neurologists, neuropsychologists, speech and language therapists, genetic counselors, insurance navigators, and more. Synapticure's team supports patients and caregivers living with neurodegenerative conditions, like ALS, to optimize available insurance benefits, access mental health support through our behavioral health team, obtain genetic testing and counseling, schedule in-home PT/OT, and provide expert guidance related to clinical trials, expanded access programs, and supplements.

Benefits of the partnership will include:

Increased access to care : This partnership will allow the ALS Association to reach people living with ALS in underserved areas enabled by Synapticure's virtual network who may not have access to specialized ALS care.

: This partnership will allow the ALS Association to reach people living with ALS in underserved areas enabled by Synapticure's virtual network who may not have access to specialized ALS care. Improved continuity of care : Synapticure's asynchronous model allows for regular check-ins and monitoring between in-person clinic visits, ensuring patients receive ongoing support.

: Synapticure's asynchronous model allows for regular check-ins and monitoring between in-person clinic visits, ensuring patients receive ongoing support. Reduced burden on people living with and families : Telehealth visits can eliminate the need for long and often difficult travel to clinics for people living with ALS.

: Telehealth visits can eliminate the need for long and often difficult travel to clinics for people living with ALS. Enhanced support network: Through this partnership, people living with ALS will have access to a wider network of healthcare professionals and resources.

About Synapticure

‍Synapticure is a virtual neurology practice providing expert care in all 50 states to patients and caregivers living with neurodegenerative conditions. It exists to provide affordable and equitable access to comprehensive and compassionate care enabled by telehealth. Synapticure is committed to being an innovator in democratizing access to exceptional care while putting patients and their loved ones first. To learn more, please visit synapticure.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram for updates.

About the ALS Association

The ALS Association is the largest ALS organization in the world. The ALS Association funds global research collaborations, assists people with ALS and their families through its nationwide network of care and certified clinical care centers, and advocates for better public policies for people with ALS. The ALS Association is working to make ALS a livable disease while urgently searching for new treatments and a cure. For more information about the ALS Association, visit our website at www.als.org.

