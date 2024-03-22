The ALS Association Announces Inaugural 'ALS Nexus' Conference

First-of-Its-Kind Gathering Will Convene People Living with ALS, Along with Leaders in ALS Research, Advocacy, and Care

ARLINGTON, Va., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ALS Association, the leading national non-profit organization dedicated to fighting ALS on every front, is excited to announce its inaugural ALS Nexus Conference, taking place July 14-17, 2024 at The Gaylord Texan Resort & Conference Center in Grapevine, Texas.

The ALS Association is committed to making ALS a livable disease for everyone, everywhere, until there's a cure. ALS Nexus furthers this goal by bringing together researchers, healthcare professionals, advocates, and individuals affected by ALS to foster connections, spark innovation, and collectively shape the future of ALS research, care, and advocacy. Sessions will spotlight innovative solutions and emphasize the value of interdisciplinary collaboration, featuring experts in the clinical and research fields as well as people living with ALS and their loved ones.

First-of-Its-Kind Gathering Will Convene People Living with ALS, Along with Leaders in ALS Research, Advocacy, and Care Post this

"ALS Nexus represents a significant step forward in our efforts to transform the experience of living with ALS," stated Nicole Eck, chief strategy officer. "While there have always been separate conferences focused on ALS research, advocacy, or care, this will be the first conference integrating these areas around how we specifically make ALS livable and cure it."

ALS Nexus will be structured around three core pillars:

Finding new treatments and cures

Optimizing current treatments and care

Preventing or delaying the harms of ALS

The conference will also ensure diverse perspectives by incorporating patient voices through presentations and discussions featuring individuals living with ALS and their caregivers.

Why Attend ALS Nexus?

Connect with peers and gain critical insights into the needs and experiences of the ALS community.

Shape the future of ALS by contributing to discussions and influencing research, advocacy, and patient care initiatives.

Gain inspiration and hope from a vibrant and dedicated community united in the fight against ALS.

In addition to the conference, attendees can look forward to a monumental 10th Anniversary Ice Bucket Challenge at the Gaylord Paradise Springs Water Park, with up to 400 guests to take the plunge in celebration.

Don't miss your chance to be part of the movement changing the future of ALS, register now for the inaugural ALS Nexus Conference. Space is limited, and early registration encouraged.

To learn more about sponsor opportunities visit our website at alxnexus.org

About ALS

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Over the course of the disease, people lose the ability to move, to speak, and eventually, to breathe. On average, it takes about a year before a final ALS diagnosis is made. The disease is always fatal, usually within five years of diagnosis. There is currently no cure.

About the ALS Association

The ALS Association is the largest ALS organization in the world. The ALS Association funds global research collaborations, assists people with ALS and their families through its nationwide network of care and certified clinical care centers, and advocates for better public policies for people with ALS. The ALS Association is working to make ALS a livable disease while urgently searching for new treatments and a cure. For more information about the ALS Association, visit our website at www.als.org.

SOURCE The ALS Association