SynaXG and Tech Mahindra Partner to Advance AI-Native, 6G-Ready Network Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SynaXG, a global innovator in AI-driven radio access network platforms, and Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly accelerate the development and deployment of AI-native, software-defined, and energy-efficient wireless network solutions.

The collaboration brings together SynaXG's advanced RAN software stack, AI-RAN intelligence platform, and hyper-converged wireless architectures with Tech Mahindra's digital business transformation expertise, multi-vendor network capabilities, and carrier-grade deployment experience. Together, the companies aim to help telecom operators and enterprises transition toward AI-native 5G-Advanced and 6G networks that are designed to sense, learn, optimize, and scale autonomously.

As part of the partnership, the two organizations will collaborate on co-innovation, integration, and commercialization of AI-enhanced RAN solutions that improve network performance, spectrum efficiency, and power consumption while enabling real-time intelligence and closed-loop automation across the network lifecycle. It also focuses on accelerating the adoption of open, modular, and interoperable wireless architectures, including AI-RAN and O-RAN, across both public and private network deployments.

"As networks evolve toward higher levels of autonomy and software definition, AI-native RAN architectures will become foundational, said Abhishek Malhotra, Global Business Head, Network Services, Tech Mahindra. Through this collaboration with SynaXG, we are combining advanced RAN innovation with our global network services capabilities to help customers deploy open, intelligent, and future-ready networks built for the 5G-Advanced and 6G era."

With this collaboration, SynaXG's AI-RAN software platforms will be integrated with Tech Mahindra's services portfolio to support private networks and industry-specific use cases across manufacturing, logistics, smart cities, and critical infrastructure. By combining advanced AI-native RAN technology with global delivery and deployment scale, the two companies aim to shorten time to market and expand commercial reach across operators, enterprises, and emerging digital ecosystems worldwide.

"AI-RAN represents a fundamental shift in how wireless networks are designed, deployed, and operated, said Mantosh Malhotra, Chief Business Officer, SynaXG. Working with Tech Mahindra allows us to bring AI-native RAN technology to market through a globally proven integration and deployment ecosystem. Together, we aim to accelerate the transition to intelligent, energy-efficient, and open wireless networks across both operator and enterprise environments."

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 149,000+ professionals across 90+ countries helping 1100+ clients, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative's Terra Carta Seal, which recognizes global companies that are actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies. For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your Scale at Speed™ imperatives, please visit https://www.techmahindra.com

About SynaXG

SynaXG is a Singapore-headquartered technology company pioneering AI-native radio access networks (AI-RAN). Its unified software platform integrates 5G RAN and AI capabilities on shared commercial hardware, enabling operators, hyperscalers and enterprises to deploy high-performance, energy-efficient, and monetizable AI-driven networks. SynaXG works closely with global ecosystem partners across silicon, cloud, RAN and AI to accelerate the transition toward 5G-Advanced and 6G architectures.

For more information, visit www.synaxg.com

