SynaXG Demonstrates AI-RAN Platform Convergence of Both AI and Wireless on a Unified Architecture

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SynaXG, a global innovator in AI-driven radio access network platforms, today announced a technology partnership of its AI-RAN platform, where the companies served as the Catalyst project AURA (AI-RAN) partner. In collaboration with Red Hat and OREX SAI, SynaXG demonstrated one of the industry's earliest implementations of a unified cloud-native platform capable of running full 5G RAN FR1 and FR2 workloads, and advanced AI workloads on shared commercial hardware, marking a significant milestone in the evolution toward AI-native, 6G-ready networks.

Recent project AURA highlights how operators can transition from traditional connectivity to AI-first digital infrastructure by integrating AI-driven RAN optimization, edge AI applications, and open network APIs. The demonstration showed how operators can enhance RAN performance, enable AI-powered edge use cases, and open up new digital services through network APIs. The project reinforces the role of AI-RAN as a commercial pathway for operators seeking to reduce cost, improve resource and energy efficiency, and unlock new revenue models.

"SynaXG's work on Project AURA shows the industry what is now possible when AI and RAN are brought together on a unified platform," said Mantosh Malhotra, Chief Business Officer, SynaXG. "This Catalyst moves AI-RAN beyond theory. It proves that operators can deploy and scale AI-driven RAN capabilities while simultaneously monetizing edge intelligence. We are pleased to collaborate with Red Hat, NEPs, and leading operators to demonstrate the next phase of network transformation."

As part of the Catalyst Project AURA (AI-RAN)., SynaXG deployed its complete AI-RAN software stack, including Layer 1, Layer 2, and Layer 3 microservices on Red Hat OpenShift, the single cloud-native platform for both network and IT workloads. The same platform concurrently ran 5G FR1/FR2 workloads, Vision AI pipelines, large model inference, and AI-for-RAN functions such as energy savings, interference cancellation, and link optimization. This approach demonstrates the efficiency and commercial readiness of a unified software-defined architecture for 5G today and AI-native networks in the future.

"Red Hat is proud to work with SynaXG to demonstrate the value of open, cloud-native platforms as operators embrace AI across the network," said Anand Venkat (Director Telco, South Asia), and Yajuvendra Rawat (Telco Lead Singapore), Red Hat. "Running AI and RAN workloads together on Red Hat OpenShift offers a common, scalable, and flexible foundation for operators as they evolve toward 5G-Advanced and future 6G deployments, driving significant operational efficiency and TCO reduction. Project AURA is a strong example of how open ecosystems can accelerate innovation in telecommunications."

"Project AURA demonstrates how AI-RAN can move from concept to real-world implementation," said Sadayuki Abeta, CTO, OREX SAI, bringing full-stack Open RAN expertise, including RU, vRAN, and SMO development and system integration. "By combining SynaXG's AI-RAN software with an open, cloud-based architecture like Red Hat OpenShift, we can not only maximize infrastructure ROI and enhance network performance but also transform RAN into a strategic revenue-generating asset. The project plans to use open network APIs, such as TM Forum-compliant APIs and CAMARA APIs, to integrate OSS/BSS with edge AI applications. Examples include video analytics, drone control, and location-based services. This approach will help operators deliver value beyond being just connectivity providers."

The demonstration has attracted strong interest from operators across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe that are evaluating AI-RAN architectures to improve network performance, enhance spectral efficiency, and accelerate the introduction of AI-enabled services. SynaXG is now working with ecosystem partners to advance Project AURA from proof-of-concept to commercial deployment, enabling operators, hyperscalers, and enterprises to integrate AI and edge intelligence seamlessly into their existing 5G infrastructure.

About SynaXG

SynaXG is a Singapore-based technology company pioneering AI-native radio access networks (AI-RAN). Its unified software platform integrates 5G RAN and AI capabilities on shared commercial hardware, enabling operators, hyperscalers and enterprises to deploy high-performance, energy-efficient, and monetizable AI-driven networks. SynaXG works closely with global ecosystem partners across silicon, cloud, RAN and AI to accelerate the transition toward 5G-Advanced and 6G architectures.

For more information, visit www.synaxg.com

About OREX SAI

OREX SAI, a joint venture between NTT DOCOMO and NEC, was established to provide OREX Packages for the global deployment of Open RAN services. The venture aims to accelerate the global expansion of the Open RAN business by locally sourcing products and services from OREX PARTNERS in each market and performing system verifications to deliver mobile networks tailored to the needs of each overseas telecommunications operator.

SOURCE SynaXG