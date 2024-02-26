SynaXG Unveils Virtualized Distributed Unit Solution to Fast-Track Arm-based 5G O-RAN Network Deployment

New vDU Card Solution Stands at the Forefront of O-RAN Innovations at MWC Barcelona 2024

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SynaXG, a leading provider of converged AI+5G and O-RAN network solutions, today unveiled a virtual distributed unit (vDU) solution that is fully commercialized to set a new benchmark in O-RAN network innovation, performance and power efficiency. Based on a high-performance SoC and ultra-low-power Arm® technology, the SynaXG's vDU card with carrier-grade Layer 1 (L1) software will be on display at MWC Barcelona 2024.

SynaXG's versatile vDU card solution enables network OEMs to accelerate time-to-market from years to months, simplifying the development of highly integrated centralized unit (CU) and distributed unit (DU) solutions. The easy-to-integrate vDU solution features a fronthaul interface compatible with multiple radio unit (RU) vendors, effortless L2/L3 software integration with industry-leading partners, and a robust cloud management platform that supports container integration with Ubuntu and Wind River for real-world deployment.

A standout feature of the collaborative vDU card design is the industry-leading power efficiency of SynaXG's combined hardware and software, minimizing power consumption in network deployments. This efficiency sets a new standard for 4G and 5G O-RAN infrastructure and demonstrates SynaXG's commitment to delivering high-performance, sustainable solutions for 5G network infrastructure.

"We are accelerating the path to market for network OEMs and mobile operators and enhancing the 5G O-RAN ecosystem with an integrated platform that is easy to use, energy efficient, and ready for immediate commercial deployment," said Mantosh Malhotra, chief business officer of SynaXG. "This vDU platform marks a significant leap forward for the telecom industry, ensuring rapid, efficient, and user-friendly network development within the O-RAN community."

"With our high-performance, energy-efficient processor designs, Arm is addressing the increasing demand from telecom operators for innovative solutions that optimize TCO and ease of deployment for their networks," said Eddie Ramirez, vice president of go-to-market, Infrastructure Line of Business, Arm. "SynaXG's vDU built on an Arm-based SoC is the result of a powerful collaboration across the Arm ecosystem that includes carrier-grade software working seamlessly on power-efficient hardware enabling OEMs to deliver solutions for sustainable O-RAN networks. "

Live Arm Tech Talk at MWC Barcelona, February 29 at 10am CET

Join Arm and SynaXG for a live Tech Talk on February 29, 2024, at 10am CET from MWC 2024 in Barcelona, as we unveil the latest Arm-based innovations and demos. Watch live on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at 10am CET.

Visit SynaXG at MWC Barcelona, February 26-29, 2024

To see SynaXG's vDU solution demo and to schedule a meeting with SynaXG at their booth in Hall 5, Stand 5F21, please visit here.

