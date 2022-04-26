Syncarpha Capital Turns Rocco Landfill Into An Operational Solar Array (Tewksbury, MA)

Join Syncarpha Community Solar At No Upfront Cost: https://www.syncarpha.solar/ Tweet this

The PV modules will be supported by galvanized steel and aluminum brackets mounted on precast concrete foundation ballasts. The system will be connected to the National Grid electric utility grid and includes an approximately 2.0-megawatt alternating current (MWAC) battery storage system.

"We are very excited to bring this project online. It's great we are able to make a positive impact on the grid while also repurposing an environmentally encumbered tract of land" says Graeme Dutkowsky, VP of Construction - Syncarpha Capital. "There were many challenges encountered along the way and it wouldn't have been possible to overcome them without open lines of communication and cooperation among all project stakeholders."

About Syncarpha Capital, LLC

Founded in 2009, Syncarpha Capital is a New York-based private equity firm dedicated to developing, acquiring, financing, owning and operating distributed- and utility-scale photovoltaic (PV) solar energy systems across North America. Partnering with experienced developers, installers, engineers, and EPC contractors, and working closely with its customers, Syncarpha designs and builds on-site solar systems for municipalities, utilities, and businesses – as well as developing community shared solar solutions for consumers and commercial customers.

