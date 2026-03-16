Sync(d) AI Driving Operational Agility with AI

Helping Businesses Harness AI to Empower Teams and Drive Measurable Results

DENVER, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sync(d) AI, a new Frontier AI firm, announced its launch with a mission to help organizations adopt artificial intelligence in a way that elevates people, improves productivity, and delivers measurable business outcomes.

Many small, mid-market, and enterprise organizations are facing fundamental questions about AI adoption:

Do we need AI?

How would we use it?

Can it provide a competitive advantage?

Are we ready for it, and how do we govern it?

How does AI integrate with our existing systems?

Sync(d) AI was founded to help business leaders answer these questions and adopt AI in a practical, responsible, and ROI-focused way. "Our solutions are designed to build trust, empower teams, and drive measurable impact," said Bill Ryan, Founder and Partner of Sync(d) AI. "AI should augment people and unlock higher-value work—not replace them."

Founded by former Microsoft leaders with more than 68 years of combined experience, Sync(d) AI helps organizations modernize operations using Microsoft Business Applications, automation, and AI-driven solutions.

"We utilize a lean delivery model to help companies unlock the full value of the Microsoft Cloud to become a Fronter AI firm," said Mike Posl, Founder and Partner of Sync(d) AI. "When organizations focus AI outcomes to reduce repetitive tasks within their existing systems, employees can focus on higher-value work such as strategy, creativity, and customer relationships."

Services and Solutions

Sync(d) AI provides consulting services, training, and software platforms designed to help organizations adopt AI and automation effectively.

Business Applications & AI Consulting

Microsoft Dynamics 365 (Customer Engagement and Finance & Operations)

Power Platform and Copilot Studio

Agentic AI solutions using Copilot Studio, Azure AI Foundry, and ChatGPT Enterprise

Microsoft Co-Sell and funded engagements

Business-focused Microsoft AI training

AI Software & Platforms extending Business Applications

AI governance and Copilot management platforms

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations micro-agents

Agentic business process templates

AppSource-ready SaaS solutions

As AI adoption accelerates, Sync(d) AI helps organizations ensure they adopt AI strategically, responsibly, and with a focus on business value.

"AI and automation represent a major opportunity for organizations of every size," said Ryan. "When implemented thoughtfully, AI can increase productivity, improve employee and customer experiences, and create lasting competitive advantage."

SOURCE Syncd AI