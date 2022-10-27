SyncDog Announces Partnership with 3Eye Technologies to Expand Access to Mobile Endpoint Security Technology

Partnership will leverage 3Eye technology distribution capabilities to enhance market presence and advance Secure.Systems access

RESTON, Va., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SyncDog, Inc. , the leading Independent Software Vendor (ISV) for next generation mobile security and data loss prevention, today announced a partnership with 3Eye Technologies to develop a smarter, more advanced offering for its mobility and cloud strategy to accelerate sales initiatives. SyncDog's Secure.Systems™ Workspace offers companies and government organizations a more secure and scalable solution for addressing all the challenges that go along with enabling employees on mobile devices—with immediate opportunities around helping to bring organizations into compliance with the federal government's CMMC 2.0 framework and other security & privacy regulatory standards.

The rising popularity and rapid adoption of hybrid work models means that employees are empowered to conduct their work from wherever they are and on whatever device they have on hand–even personally owned (BYOD) devices. However, hybrid and remote work policies emphasize the importance of having robust data protection and endpoint security solutions. Now, more than ever, the ability for both private and public sector institutions to achieve compliance and adopt the cybersecurity and data protection standards outlined in industry frameworks is more critical than ever, as evidenced by the federal government's push to implement CMMC 2.0 . In accordance with CMMC and other federally regulated requirements, SyncDog's unified Trusted Mobile Workspace provides a holistic, zero-trust approach that helps bring organizations into compliance with the federal government's CMMC framework along with other broadly recognized regulatory standards.

"We are excited to partner with 3Eye to offer even more organizations a smarter and more efficient approach to a secure mobility architecture. A particularly compelling opportunity will be in enabling government employees and federal contractors to collaborate in real-time outside the office in a secure way – even while using BYOD/Personal devices – and still complying with CMMC 2.0 regulations," Brian Egenrieder, Chief Revenue Officer at SyncDog. "This partnership will help broaden the range of organizations securely transferring data between the device and organization's secure network and provide reassurance that devices and processes they are following and implementing adhere to necessary regulations."

"The prevalence of hybrid and remote work has IT and security teams grappling with ever evolving and complex cybersecurity challenges. This widespread workforce shift has made the need for enterprise mobility more important than ever, but these challenges are only exacerbated by the lack of robust mobile security strategies," said Conor MacFarlane, President and CEO of 3Eye Technologies. "SyncDog technology protects sensitive data no matter what device it is on, making it easier for people to conduct business securely. It's a terrific addition to our portfolio of highly advanced mobility and security technologies."

3Eye Technologies is a mobile-first distributor, who partners with best of breed vendors to provide the highest quality mobility, security, and identity solutions to deliver cutting-edge technologies through its reseller database. SyncDog will leverage 3Eye Technologies' distribution capabilities to build upon their growing market presence and connect SyncDog with more customers across new commercial markets and regions.

About SyncDog Inc.

SyncDog is the leading ISV for building mobile frameworks that extend app functionality to devices while securing corporate and government networks from mobile-endpoint threats. SyncDog's flagship solution, Secure.Systems, delivers a rich and unimpeded mobile experience for employees working remotely, and supports a multitude of enterprise productivity apps within a NIST-certified ( FIPS 140-2 cert. #2687 ) workspace. Secure.Systems is ideal for organizations that want to deliver a rich mobile app experience across BYOD, CYOD (choose your own device), or other endpoint device policy. Secure.Systems is a natural complement to security and compliance auditing initiatives to satisfy the mandates of CMMC, HIPAA, GDPR, PCI DSS, GLBA, FISMA, and other laws/standards for data security.

Secure.Systems can be deployed as a managed service from https://secure.systems or as an on-premise solution. Additionally, Secure.Systems can be found on the Microsoft Azure and MobileIron marketplace exchanges, as well as on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play Store (Android).

About 3Eye Technologies

3Eye Technologies is a value-added distributor of mobility, security, and identity solutions, committed to helping our partners identify, configure, and deliver solutions that enable seamless and secure work, wherever work gets done. To learn more, visit: www.3eyetech.com

