SyncDog Announces Partnership with Deltek Marketplace to Empower Compliance

RESTON, Va., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SyncDog, Inc. , the leading Independent Software Vendor (ISV) for next generation mobile security and data loss prevention, today announced that they are joining Deltek's Marketplace , to bring the first fully integrated end-to-end mobile security solution to global enterprises and government agencies. Through this partnership with Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, SyncDog will help government contractors and other organizations rapidly deploy a zero-trust security framework across their mobile endpoint landscape to comply with the requirements outlined in the Cyber Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), NIST 800-171 and other regulations focused on data protection and privacy.

Organizations in both the public and private sectors are consuming and generating more mobile data than ever before, and current device policies fall far short on security, compliance, and productivity. As a result, the U.S. Federal Government is now demanding all organizations that access or share government data – including commercial companies that do contract-based work for the government – go to great lengths to prove that government data is only being viewed and shared with only those who are authorized to use it. The ability of these institutions to achieve compliance and adopt the cybersecurity and data protection standards outlined in industry frameworks is more critical than ever. SyncDog's Secure.Systems, provides a holistic, zero-trust approach that helps bring organizations into compliance with CMMC, NIST 800-171 and other cyber and data privacy regulations without requiring a trade-off in security and productivity. SyncDog's unified Trusted Mobile Workspace (TMW) provides validated FIPS 140-2 level security against advanced mobile cyber threats and streamlines device management to make achieving compliance with internal and external regulations an easy step.

"SyncDog is thrilled to expand access to our next generation, zero-trust mobility solution to the unique security requirement government contractors now need to resolve," said Brian Egenrieder, Chief Revenue Officer at SyncDog. "As seen most recently with the Pegasus spyware attacks , mobile phones are being heavily targeted by cybercriminals. Our addition to the Deltek Marketplace will help equip organizations with the critical mobile security, compliance, and productivity tools they need to continue – and improve - business operations securely and efficiently. Government contractors and other organizations will have peace of mind knowing that our technology has simplified the process of complying with emerging regulations, and maybe more importantly, greatly minimized their attack surface while enabling autonomy and data privacy for employees."

SyncDog leverages a validated FIPS 140-2, AES 256-bit encrypted container that houses corporate and government email, files, and apps on employees' mobile devices. SyncDog's Secure.Systems is a Zero-Trust end-to-end mobile security workspace that has multiple components, including Mobile Device Management, Secure Enterprise Messaging, Mobile Threat Defense, Private App Store and Containerization. With organizations looking to achieve CMMC and NIST 800-171 compliance, SyncDog can simplify the process and ensure employees are equipped with the data and apps they need to do their job, with the device they have on hand.

Secure.Systems can be seamlessly integrated into any existing mobile device: Android or iOS, Corporate Owned or Personally owned (BYOD), Managed or Un-managed. SyncDog will be able to simplify the process of achieving compliance without hindering productivity.

About SyncDog Inc.

SyncDog is the leading ISV for building mobile frameworks that extend app functionality to devices while securing corporate and government networks from mobile-endpoint threats. SyncDog's flagship solution, Secure.Systems, delivers a rich and unimpeded mobile experience for employees working remotely, and supports a multitude of enterprise productivity apps within a NIST-certified (FIPS 140-2 cert. #2687) workspace. Secure.Systems is ideal for organizations that want to deliver a rich mobile app experience across BYOD, CYOD (choose your own device), or other endpoint device policy. Secure.Systems is a natural complement to security and compliance auditing initiatives to satisfy the mandates of HIPAA, GDPR, PCI DSS, GLBA, FISMA, and other laws/standards for data security.

Secure.Systems can be deployed as a managed service from https://secure.systems or as an on- premise solution. Additionally, Secure.Systems can be found on the Microsoft Azure and MobileIron marketplace exchanges, as well as on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play Store (Android).

