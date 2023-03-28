SyncDog Enables Educational Institutions to Enhance Mobile Device Management

SyncDog's MDM capabilities secure the usage of employees' mobile devices

RESTON, Va. , March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SyncDog, Inc. , the leading Independent Software Vendor (ISV) for next generation mobile security and data loss prevention, equips transportation personnel at the American International School of Johannesburg with Secure.Systems, its holistic mobile security solution. By leveraging SyncDog's Secure.Systems, school administrators will be able to manage the mobile device usage of transportation personnel to avoid the financial impact of exceeding data usage parameters and adhering to safety guidelines.

While transporting students, it is important drivers have the ability to access mobile devices or tablets for a variety reasons:

Stay in touch with other drivers about hazardous weather conditions or road closures/delays

Contact first responders in the event of an emergency

Communicate with administration and law enforcement in the event of an evacuation

While it is important drivers can leverage these devices when needed, it's equally important for the devices not to be a distraction or used for personal purposes. The devices can be a significant safety hazard if used while driving and they can also create a significant cost increase for the excess data consumed during personal use. The International School of Johannesburg sought a mobile device management (MDM) solution that can manage when and how drivers use mobile devices while on the job.

"We are excited to work with SyncDog and implement their Secure.Systems platform across our drivers' devices," said Chris Bronkhorst, Assistant Technology Manager at the American International School of Johannesburg. "As our drivers work on-the-go, it is imperative that we have a system in place where they can easily access necessary internal and external resources while preventing any unnecessary impact to billing processes or safety measures arising from unauthorized use."

SyncDog's Secure.Systems platform features a robust MDM functionality that protects and manages institutions' mobile devices by enhancing visibility into the entire device ecosystem within the organization. Administrators can create and customize policies and profiles for different users and categorize them into a variety of groups relevant to the organization. In addition, SyncDog enables administrators to restrict devices to access a single or a specific set of apps. With Secure.Systems, school administrators can extend the power of mobility to their mobile workforce without hindering functionality.

"We are excited to be able to integrate Secure.Systems into the transportation services at the American International School of Johannesburg," said Brian Egenrieder, Chief Revenue Officer at SyncDog. "By equipping administrators with Secure.Systems, we are providing them with a single console for complete mobile device management. There is no need for other vendors or solutions as SyncDog encompasses all management and security functionalities."

About SyncDog Inc.

SyncDog is the leading ISV for building mobile frameworks that extend app functionality to devices while securing corporate and government networks from mobile-endpoint threats. SyncDog's flagship solution, Secure.Systems, delivers a rich and unimpeded mobile experience for employees working remotely, and supports a multitude of enterprise productivity apps within a NIST-certified (FIPS 140-2 cert. #2687) workspace. Secure.Systems is ideal for organizations that want to deliver a rich mobile app experience across BYOD, CYOD (choose your own device), or other endpoint device policy. Secure.Systems is a natural complement to security and compliance auditing initiatives to satisfy the mandates of CMMC, HIPAA, GDPR, PCI DSS, GLBA, FISMA, and other laws/standards for data security.

Secure.Systems can be deployed as a managed service from https://secure.systems or as an on- premise solution. Additionally, Secure.Systems can be found on the Microsoft Azure and MobileIron marketplace exchanges, as well as on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play Store (Android).

