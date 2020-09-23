SyncDog Partners With Halodata To Advance Secure.Systems Across Southeast Asia

RESTON, Va., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SyncDog, Inc. , the leading Independent Software Vendor (ISV) for next generation mobile security and data loss prevention, today announced their partnership with Halodata, a leading data security solutions distributor, to expand access to SyncDog's Secure.Systems solution within Singapore and the Southeast Asian commercial market. This partnership provides SyncDog with the opportunity to empower more organizations to tap into the flexibility of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and Choose Your Own Device (CYOD) technology, enabling mobile workers to conduct business operations efficiently and securely from wherever they are.

"Halodata is thrilled to partner with SyncDog to expand access to their advanced mobile security solution to our customers in the Southeast Asian market," said Resham Ganglani, CEO of Halodata International. "We recognize the benefits of implementing flexible mobile device policies like BYOD and CYOD, as well as the challenges organizations face in securing these devices. We are excited to be able to offer a mobile workspace solution that prioritizes efficiency and productivity without sacrificing security."

Over the past 10 years, mobile devices have become a more attractive attack vector for threat actors seeking to steal corporate data. As the threat landscape expands, and threat actors continuously work to exploit mobile endpoints, corporate data that is access by and stored on mobile devices is at great risk. SyncDog's innovative approach to mobile security provides a desktop-like experience on mobile devices and enables unrestricted, unimpeded, and fully secure collaboration between mobile employees and their enterprise ecosystem – while completely separating that information from their personal use applications and data. Secure.Systems boasts a full suite of mobile-enabled productivity applications that provides a defense-grade containerized workspace serving as an additional, robust layer of security to existing enterprise mobility strategies.

"SyncDog is honored to partner with Halodata to extend the reach of our Secure.Systems solution," said Brian Egenrieder, Chief Revenue Officer at SyncDog. "As we witness Singapore continuously demonstrate their commitment to combating cyber threats throughout various industries, SyncDog is eager to begin working with these organizations to secure their corporate networks from the growing number of mobile endpoint-threats."

Halodata's extensive reseller database and dedication to offering superior, effective, and tailored solutions, enables their customers to enhance productivity but also streamline the operational needs of their business. Halodata is ideally positioned to advance the adoption and implementation of SyncDog's Secure.Systems solution within the market. SyncDog's Secure.Systems solution is built in compliance with NIST order 800-171 and protected through a FIPS 140-2 certified, AES 256-bit encrypted app container. Secure.Systems supports numerous integrations and can be seamlessly deployed over the cloud, on-premise or a combination of both making it easy to adopt and implement.

For more info about Halodata, please visit https://www.halodata.biz/

For more information about SyncDog, please visit https://www.syncdog.com/

About Halodata

Halodata is a Product Distribution and an IT Security Company in South East Asia. They distribute many award-winning Data Security Solutions across the region. Their reach goes beyond 25 major cities and multiple resellers. With offices in Indonesia and Singapore, Halodata strives to provide the optimum in data security products and solutions for all technology sectors. As a new era of technology emerges, Halodata is primed to lead the change into high level data security technology and is always committed to bringing the latest and only the best to serve its vast range of security conscious clientele.

About SyncDog Inc.

SyncDog is the leading ISV for building mobile frameworks that extend app functionality to devices while securing corporate and government networks from mobile-endpoint threats. SyncDog's flagship solution, Secure.Systems, delivers a rich and unimpeded mobile experience for employees working remotely, and supports a multitude of enterprise productivity apps within a NIST-certified (FIPS 140-2 cert. #2687) workspace. Secure.Systems is ideal for organizations that want to deliver a rich mobile app experience across BYOD, CYOD (choose your own device), or other endpoint device policy. Secure.Systems is a natural complement to security and compliance auditing initiatives to satisfy the mandates of HIPAA, GDPR, PCI DSS, GLBA, FISMA, and other laws/standards for data security.

Secure.Systems can be deployed as a managed service from https://secure.systems or as an on- premise solution. Additionally, Secure.Systems can be found on the Microsoft Azure and MobileIron marketplace exchanges, as well as on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play Store (Android).

Media Contact:

Cole Christy

LaunchTech Communications for SyncDog

619-972-9836

[email protected]

SOURCE SyncDog Inc.

Related Links

https://www.SyncDog.com

