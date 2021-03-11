SyncDog Unveils First Fully Integrated Solution for Mobile Endpoint Security

RESTON, Va., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SyncDog Inc. , the leading Independent Software Vendor (ISV) for next generation mobile endpoint security and data loss prevention, today announced integral updates to their Secure.Systems platform, a fully integrated, modular, mobile endpoint security solution that serves as a protective shield over your device landscape. SyncDog's enhanced Secure.Systems solution now provides granular control and visibility of how data is accessed, through an easy-to-use, customizable platform built to address the varying needs of different organizations and roles, down to the individual users. For the first time, enterprises have access to all critical aspects of an effective mobile endpoint security solution from a single vendor, available via a single download and centrally managed through an administrative console.

Whether employees are remote or traveling, organizations require a Work From Anywhere (WFA) mobile endpoint security solution that is able to protect corporate data on employee's devices. It has become exceedingly complex for organizations to balance necessary security measures with employee enablement, allowing them to get their work done with the data they need, all while remaining compliant with international data privacy regulations. With SyncDog, it doesn't matter if the device is iOS or Android, Windows or MacOS, Managed or Unmanaged, Corporate-owned or Personal (BYOD). Secure.Systems protects and manages devices, controlling access to apps, defending against phishing and malware, and encrypting and isolating all corporate data, files and apps accessed by or stored on devices, simplifying set-up and management and improving productivity. SyncDog's holistic approach to mobile endpoint security empowers corporations to achieve compliance with new security and privacy laws without a trade-off in productivity.

"There is a critical need for a comprehensive mobile endpoint security solution offering a full range of device and data protection capabilities - offered from a single vendor, in a single download and centrally managed in a unified console," said Jonas Gyllensvaan, CEO of SyncDog. "Unfortunately due to strained budgets, lack of resources, and limited offerings from vendors, we've witnessed businesses struggle with, and ultimately fall short of, achieving the security, compliance, and productivity standards they strive for. We are proud to have developed a solution that can be tailored to fit the specific, yet varying needs of organizations and the groups and roles within – down to the end user, all within a single console. Our enhanced Secure.Systems solution allows our customers to leverage an all-in-one mobile endpoint enablement and productivity suite that also serves as an end-to-end security and compliance solution."

Key components of SyncDog's fully integrated modular solution include:

Mobile Device Management: SyncDog protects and manages corporate devices by enhancing visibility into the entire device ecosystem within an organization. SyncDog is able to conduct device tracking, inventory, application distribution, password verification, and enforcement, as well as device wiping.

SyncDog protects and manages corporate devices by enhancing visibility into the entire device ecosystem within an organization. SyncDog is able to conduct device tracking, inventory, application distribution, password verification, and enforcement, as well as device wiping. Trusted Mobile Workspace: SyncDog's Trusted Mobile Workspace is protected through a validated FIPS 140-2 certified, AES 256-bit encrypted application container that stores and protects emails, contacts, calendars, notes, tasks, documents and access to the intranet. Corporate data is secured and isolated from personal data on a single device. Privileged users can easily define the security rules within the app and also grant or deny corporate data access privileges on devices.

SyncDog's Trusted Mobile Workspace is protected through a validated FIPS 140-2 certified, AES 256-bit encrypted application container that stores and protects emails, contacts, calendars, notes, tasks, documents and access to the intranet. Corporate data is secured and isolated from personal data on a single device. Privileged users can easily define the security rules within the app and also grant or deny corporate data access privileges on devices. Secure Enterprise Messaging : Enabling the use of popular messaging apps like Signal and Microsoft teams in enterprise environments by protecting and encrypting message threads, message history on the device, as well as any data being transmitted to and from colleagues, partners, clients using the apps.

: Enabling the use of popular messaging apps like Signal and Microsoft teams in enterprise environments by protecting and encrypting message threads, message history on the device, as well as any data being transmitted to and from colleagues, partners, clients using the apps. Mobile Threat Defense: SyncDog's platform offers anti-virus protection (AV), Mobile Threat Detection (MTD), and Data Loss Prevention (DLP). Customers can choose between integrating Zimperium or Symantec Endpoint Protection into their platform to ensure employees are protected before allowing them to access or download corporate data.

SyncDog's platform offers anti-virus protection (AV), Mobile Threat Detection (MTD), and Data Loss Prevention (DLP). Customers can choose between integrating Zimperium or Symantec Endpoint Protection into their platform to ensure employees are protected before allowing them to access or download corporate data. Private App Store: Users are able to distribute native and hybrid apps throughout their organization without publishing them to the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. As a result, SyncDog enables organizations to project technology services to mobile devices without sacrificing security, user experience, performance, or ease of management.

With organizations looking to achieve Zero-Trust architecture, SyncDog can simplify the process for companies of all sizes, allowing them to encrypt data at rest and in transit. Additionally, Secure.Systems can be tailored specifically to an organization's needs. This ensures that mobility policies and security measures are customized to align with the various roles and titles of the company's employee base. With SyncDog's enhanced solution, users are properly equipped to do their job, with the data and apps they need, with the device they have on hand. SyncDog's Secure.Systems solution has long been industry-validated, and was recently recognized in the 17th Annual Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards. SyncDog's Trusted Mobile Workspace was named a gold winner in Mobile Security and was similarly awarded in the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Security category. Learn more about the announcement and this award winning solution here.

About SyncDog Inc.

SyncDog is the leading ISV for building mobile endpoint frameworks that extend app functionality to devices while securing corporate and Government networks. SyncDog's flagship solution, Secure.Systems, delivers a rich and unimpeded mobile experience for employees working remotely, and supports a multitude of enterprise productivity apps within a NIST-certified (FIPS 140-2 cert. #2687), workspace. Secure.Systems is ideal for organizations that want to deliver a rich mobile app experience across BYOD, CYOD (choose your own device), or other endpoint device policy. Secure.Systems is a natural complement to security and compliance auditing initiatives to satisfy the mandates of HIPAA, GDPR, PCI DSS, GLBA, FISMA, and other laws/standards for data security.

Secure.Systems can be deployed as managed service from https://secure.systems or as an on- premise solution. Additionally, Secure.Systems can be found on the Microsoft Azure and MobileIron marketplace exchanges, as well as on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play Store (Android).

For more information about SyncDog, please visit https://syncdog.com .

