Synchrony and CCA Global Partners Renew Consumer Financing Partnership

Multi-Year Agreement Reaffirms Synchrony's Commitment to Offering an Advanced and Streamlined Financing Experience to CCA's Member Businesses

MANCHESTER, N.H. and STAMFORD, Conn., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a premier consumer financial services company, and retail and wholesale floor covering group CCA Global Partners, today announced the renewal of their strategic financing partnership. The multi-year agreement enables CCA cardholders to finance flooring, kitchen, bath and lighting products and services, plus bikes and fitness equipment from all 2,000 member locations.

Recent enhancements to CCA's program include:

  • Expanded promotional financing offerings;
  • Online shopping cart processing integrations;
  • Expansion of digital tools scaled to members including Synchrony's Direct to Device and dApply, which allow customers to apply safely and securely via their personal devices; and
  • Location-specific purchase prequalification process, allowing customers to receive an offer of credit in seconds without an impact to their credit score.

"Our long-term financing partnership with Synchrony has been crucial to the growth of our member businesses, often resulting in repeat sales among customers," said Jim Acker, CFO, CCA Global Partners. "We look forward to collaborating with the Synchrony team to continue to offer advanced, digital capabilities that help to engage more customers, simplify the purchase experience, and increase the lifetime value for our customers."

"Synchrony has been a trusted partner of CCA since 2009. The multi-year renewal of our agreement reaffirms our commitment to the diverse group of global flooring and design retailers that CCA represents," said Curtis Howse, executive vice president and CEO, Synchrony Home & Auto. "Our partnership allows flooring customers to finance what they want and need, thus helping retailers to build customer loyalty and grow their business further."

About CCA Global Partners
CCA Global Partners includes Carpet One Floor & Home, Flooring America, ProSource Wholesale, The International Design Guild, The Floor Trader, Lighting One, The Bike Cooperative, and Fitness Shop Edge with 2,000 retail locations, CCA provides merchandising, buying, marketing, digital advertising, training, and retail tools to independent retailers across the U.S and Canada. CCA is headquartered in Manchester, N.H.

About Synchrony
Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners." We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to the right customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

