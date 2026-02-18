Synchrony and Planet DDS Expand Strategic Partnership to Integrate CareCredit Across Leading Dental Practice Management Platforms

CareCredit is now the preferred financing solution across Planet DDS platforms, including Denticon for dental practices, with Cloud 9 orthodontic integration planned to bring financing to 2,500+ practices

Key Highlights:

CareCredit is the preferred patient financing solution across all Planet DDS platforms, including Denticon for dental practices and Cloud 9 for orthodontic practices.

The partnership lays the foundation for future integrated financing, helping Planet DDS practices plan for more efficient financial workflows and smoother patient payment experiences.

The integration brings CareCredit financing to thousands of Planet DDS practices, including 2,500+ Cloud 9 orthodontic practices and 15,000+ Denticon dental practices, marking Synchrony's first integration into an orthodontic-specific practice management system.

STAMFORD, Conn., and IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a leading consumer financial services company, today announced an expanded strategic partnership with Planet DDS that helps orthodontic and dental practices simplify patient financing and makes it easier for patients to move forward with care.

Through the integration of CareCredit into Planet DDS’s Cloud 9 orthodontic practice management platform, which serves approximately 2,500+ orthodontic practices and millions of patients nationwide, practices will soon be able to embed financing directly into their workflows – marking Synchrony’s first-ever integration with an orthodontic-specific practice management system.

"For Dental Support Organizations (DSOs) and growing practices, the ability to scale hinges on having efficient, connected systems," said Sonia Williams, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Dental, Synchrony. "Our expanded partnership with Planet DDS is designed to power that efficiency. By integrating CareCredit into their core software, we help practices operate more effectively and strengthen how they connect with patients about their financing options. This simplifies the financial workflow and allows teams to focus on delivering optimal patient care."

Planet DDS locations can seamlessly incorporate CareCredit financing into their workflows, streamlining application and payment processing which allows teams to focus on delivering their high-quality patient care. Patients can see if they prequalify for the CareCredit credit card at a dental practice or on any smart device with no impact to their credit score, and when they use the card, practices receive payment as quickly as two business days.

"At Planet DDS, we believe technology should make it easier for practices to say yes to patients and for patients to say yes to care," said Nathan James, Chief Product Officer at Planet DDS. "Integrating Synchrony's CareCredit credit card as our preferred financing solution brings a trusted payment option directly into our platform, helping teams simplify financial conversations while expanding access to treatment. This partnership strengthens our ability to support practice growth, operational efficiency, and more predictable patient outcomes."

Under the new multi-year agreement, CareCredit is now the preferred patient financing solution across all Planet DDS platforms, including Denticon, the company's flagship cloud-based practice management system for dental practices, and Cloud 9 for orthodontic practices, with CareCredit integration planned in the coming months. The partnership builds on an existing relationship that began in 2020.

FAQ

Fast Facts:

Orthodontic (Cloud 9): Number of orthodontic practices offering CareCredit through Cloud 9: 2,500+ practices nationwide Patients in active orthodontic treatment: over 6 million 1

Dental (Denticon): Number of dental practices offering CareCredit through Denticon: 15,000+ practices nationwide Patients receiving general dental care: millions



What is being announced?

Synchrony and Planet DDS have expanded their strategic partnership, making CareCredit the preferred patient financing solution across all Planet DDS platforms and integrating CareCredit into the Cloud 9 orthodontic practice management system.

What is new about this integration?

This expansion marks Synchrony's first integration into an orthodontic-specific practice management system, bringing CareCredit financing directly into Cloud 9 workflows used by orthodontic practices.

Which Planet DDS platforms are included?

CareCredit is now the preferred financing solution across all Planet DDS platforms, including Denticon for dental practices and Cloud 9, the leading orthodontic practice management platform, for orthodontic practices.

How does this integration support dental and orthodontic practices?

Practices can incorporate patient financing directly into their software, helping streamline applications and payments while simplifying financial conversations with patients.

What are the benefits of this partnership?

Orthodontic and dental practices benefit from improved operational efficiency and faster payments, while patients gain easier access to flexible financing options that support case acceptance.

How long have Synchrony and Planet DDS worked together?

The partnership between Synchrony and Planet DDS began in 2020 and has now been expanded through this renewed agreement.

