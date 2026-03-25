Synchrony Takes the Plunge for Charity, Marking 11 Years of Giving Back in Connecticut

STAMFORD, Conn., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 150 Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) employees once again took the plunge for a powerful cause, braving cold waters at The Point at Norwalk Cove in celebration of the company's 11th annual "Doubles Dive." What began as a small group of Synchrony employees taking part in a polar plunge has grown into a global movement, uniting employees in support of Connecticut-based nonprofit SeriousFun Children's Network, which provides free, life-changing camp experiences for children living with serious illnesses and medical conditions from more than 50 countries.

Synchrony employees take the plunge in Norwalk to support Connecticut charity SeriousFun Children’s Network.

Marking more than a decade of impact, this year's event reflects Synchrony's enduring commitment to giving back to the communities where its employees live and work. To amplify that impact, Synchrony will match donations 2:1 – turning every contribution into even greater support for children and families in need.

"Synchrony has been an incredible partner to SeriousFun Children's Network—year after year, the Doubles Dive brings employees together in a powerful show of community and compassion," said Blake Maher, CEO of SeriousFun Children's Network. "Their continued support helps ensure children living with serious illnesses experience a fortifying sense of belonging, independence, and resilience at camp."

The spirit of the "Doubles Dive" extends far beyond Connecticut. This year, more than 1,000 Synchrony employees across the globe will participate by taking part in local plunges or supporting the cause virtually. Since its inception in 2016, the Doubles Dive has raised more than $1.4 million for nonprofit organizations, including SeriousFun Children's Network.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a leading consumer financing company that has been at the heart of American commerce and opportunity for nearly a century. Synchrony delivers credit and banking products that empower tens of millions of consumers to improve their financial lives and access what matters most. Leveraging innovative solutions that are shaping the future of retail commerce, Synchrony supports the growth and success of some of the nation's most respected brands, alongside hundreds of thousands of small and midsize businesses, including health and wellness providers. Committed to excellence in service and culture, Synchrony is honored to be ranked the #2 Best Company to Work For® in the U.S. by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com.

Media Contact:

Tyler Allen

Synchrony

[email protected]

SOURCE Synchrony Financial