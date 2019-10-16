Synchrony and Polaris extend consumer financing partnership.

For more than 13 years, Synchrony and Polaris have partnered to provide Polaris buyers access to special financing options and customized promotional installment loan offers through Polaris's widespread U.S. dealer network.

"We are committed to providing Polaris dealers with flexible financing offers, leading technology, and innovative products to help them run their business more efficiently," said Neeraj Mehta, chief executive officer, Payment Solutions." Polaris is a long-standing partner with a reputation of innovative design and quality manufacturing."

Synchrony's proprietary Business Center technology enables Polaris dealers to efficiently manage consumer credit applications, decisions and contract preparation and provides real-time program insights to help them manage their installment loan applications.

"We value the credit and customer experience expertise provided by the Synchrony team and appreciate their continued partnership in supporting our dealer network," said Mike Speetzen, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Polaris Inc.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering customized financing programs across key industries including retail, health, auto, travel and home, along with award-winning consumer banking products. With more than $140 billion in sales financed and 80.3 million active accounts, Synchrony brings deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, innovative solutions and differentiated digital experiences to improve the success of every business we serve and the quality of each life we touch. More information can be found at http://www.synchrony.com and through Twitter: @Synchrony.



