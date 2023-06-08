Synchrony and The Container Store Extend Consumer Financing Partnership

News provided by

Synchrony

08 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Private Label Credit Card to Integrate with Mobile Check-Out Capabilities

STAMFORD, Conn. and COPPELL, Texas, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a premier consumer financial services company, and The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS), the leading specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home services, today announced an expansion and extension of their consumer financing partnership. The multi-year agreement will include integration of a digital private-label credit card and mobile wallet into The Container Store's mobile app check-out capabilities.

The Container Store's credit card can be used in conjunction with its Organized Insider loyalty program, allowing cardholders to receive exclusive offers and benefits when they shop with The Container Store credit card. Existing cardholders and new customers will continue to receive offers for special financing, including deferred interest financing with a variety of term options (with minimum monthly payments required, subject to credit approval), plus additional benefits and savings of the newly enhanced card program. The Container Store customers can also check if they prequalify for credit with no impact to their credit score and apply for the card directly from their personal devices.

"We are committed to offering our customers the best retail and purchasing experience. By partnering with Synchrony, we are making it fast and easy to provide shoppers with more benefits and flexible financing to meet all budget needs," said Jeff Miller, Chief Financial Officer, The Container Store. "We aim to seamlessly offer our customers the financing options they need and deliver the rewards they deserve."

"The Container Store shoppers value custom solutions – from closet organization to tailor-made living spaces – and that's exactly what we at Synchrony seek to offer. A unique financing program that meets the needs of our partners and their customers," said Darrell Owens, Senior Vice President, Synchrony. "We look forward to continuing to innovate alongside The Container Store to serve their customers and make their home organizing solutions a reality."

About The Container Store
The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) is the nation's leading specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home services – a concept they originated in 1978. Today, with locations nationwide, the retailer offers more than 10,000 products designed to transform lives through the power of organization Visit www.containerstore.com for more information about products, store locations, services offered and real-life inspiration.

About Synchrony
Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally-enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners." We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to the right customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

Contacts

Lauren Devilbiss
Synchrony
[email protected]
240-814-5825

Katelyn Clinton
The Container Store Group, Inc.
[email protected]
972-538-6000

SOURCE Synchrony

Also from this source

Synchrony Expands Financing Programs Across Wellness Industry

Synchrony to Participate in the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.