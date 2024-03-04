Synchrony Completes Acquisition of Ally Lending

Strengthens Relationships in Home Improvement and Health and Wellness Financing

STAMFORD, Conn., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) today announced it completed its acquisition of Ally Lending, the point of sale financing business for Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) that includes $2.2 billion of loan receivables.*

Ally's loan portfolio includes relationships with nearly 2,500 merchant locations and supports more than 450,000 active borrowers in home improvement services and healthcare. Through this acquisition, Synchrony deepens its presence and reach in the home improvement and health and wellness sectors including high-growth specialty areas such as roofing, HVAC, and windows, as well as in cosmetic, audiology, and dentistry.

The closing expands Synchrony's multi-product strategy by extending its core revolving product to Ally's partners and speeds the Company's ability to offer installment products to Synchrony's merchants and contractors. Through this acquisition, Synchrony will create a differentiated solution in the industry -- simultaneously offering both revolving credit and installment loans at the point-of-sale in the home improvement vertical. Further, the Ally Lending health portfolio complements Synchrony's existing Health and Wellness platform and extends Synchrony's reach in cosmetic, audiology, and dentistry.

"We are pleased to welcome the Ally Lending team to our Synchrony family. The combination of their industry knowledge, flexible financing solutions and customer-focused mindset paired with Synchrony's multi-product strategy will provide more choice to our consumers and help our merchants grow," said Curtis Howse, CEO of Home & Auto at Synchrony. "This is a significant and exciting growth opportunity for Synchrony, and we look forward to using our expertise to scale the business."

Synchrony expects this acquisition to be accretive to full year 2024 earnings per share, excluding the impact of the initial reserve build for credit losses at acquisition. The acquisition is expected to realize an attractive internal rate of return for Synchrony with an approximate three-and-a-half-year tangible book value earnback.

*Amount of loan receivables as of December 31, 2023.

About Synchrony

Forward-Looking Statements

