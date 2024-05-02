Synchrony Extends Partnership with Affordable Care Offering CareCredit to Patients

Partnership To Offer Special Financing Options and Modern Digital Payment Features and Financial Education Resources

STAMFORD, Conn., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a consumer financial services company, today announced a multi-year renewal with Affordable Care, LLC., one of America's leading consumer retail healthcare companies supporting dental practices exclusively focused on tooth replacement solutions. Under the expanded agreement, CareCredit, Synchrony's health and wellness credit card, will be offered as a payment option at more than 450 affiliated Affordable Dentures & Implants, DDS Dentures + Implant Solutions and Advanced Dental Implant Center dental practices across 43 states, enabling customers to finance dental implants and denture products to transform their smiles and lives.

Good oral health is an important part to having and maintaining overall health and self-confidence, but cost can sometimes get in the way of patients achieving their dental health goals. Synchrony's Dental Lifetime of Care study found that 58% of respondents believe dental care is not affordable, which may be the reason why the majority of respondents (92%) said they would consider holding off on general dental care because of cost. Financing solutions, such as the CareCredit credit card can help offset the cost burden and empower patients to get the care they need and want.

"The high price of care is prohibitive for many patients, especially for those seeking dental care such as implants and dentures, which often are considered elective," said Matt Muscolo, SVP and General Manager, Dental Practices, Synchrony. "Our goal is to provide patients with the financing options they need to pursue their health and wellness goals."

CareCredit, one of the industry's first health and wellness credit cards, has been helping patients pay for their care for more than 35 years. Endorsed by major names in the dental industry including the American Dental Association (ADA), Academy of General Dentistry (AGD) and American Association of Dental Office Management (AADOM), CareCredit is accepted at more than 266,000 healthcare provider and retail locations, including more than 118,000 dental care locations.

"We're excited to be partnering with Synchrony as we continue to expand patient access to tooth replacement care and financing options offered by over 450 affiliated practices that they can trust," explains Matt Stringer, Chief Marketing Officer, Affordable Care. "CareCredit makes it possible for more patients to get the care they desperately need and richly deserve."

Dental patients looking for a modern, flexible way to pay for dental care can see if they prequalify for the CareCredit credit card in a dental practice, online at carecredit.com or on any smart device with no impact to their credit score. A credit decision is made within minutes and if approved, patients can use their card to pay for care without delay. For providers, CareCredit is integrated in the top dental practice management software solutions, making it easy for dental teams to offer it to their patients and for patients to apply.

Additionally, CareCredit offers resources and tools to help educate patients on dental costs and the financing solutions available to plan and pay for care. To find more information about financing solutions to pay for dental care, please visit: www.carecredit.com.

About Affordable Care, LLC.

Affordable Care is America's largest dental support organization (DSO) exclusively focused on tooth replacement services. The DSO supports more than 450 affiliated dental practices, including Affordable Dentures & Implants, DDS Dentures + Implant Solutions and Advanced Dental Implant Center, in 43 states by providing innovative, non-clinical business and administrative support services to assist affiliated dental practices in providing patients with access to high-quality, affordable tooth replacement solutions. More than 8 million patients have received care at an Affordable Care-supported dental practice. Visit affordablecare.com.

About Synchrony

Synchrony is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners." We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

