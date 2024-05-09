SYNCHRONY SKILLS ACADEMY AND THE KNOWLEDGE HOUSE PREPARE UNDERSERVED ADULTS FOR THE DIGITAL ECONOMY

Synchrony's CT-Based Skills Academy Teams with The Knowledge House on New Technology Fellowship Program

STAMFORD, Conn., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Synchrony Skills Academy is partnering with The Knowledge House (TKH), a Bronx, NY founded tech nonprofit organization, to launch the Technology Fellowship which will offer data science training and career coaching to underserved adults in Connecticut.

Starting this fall, the inaugural cohort will focus on a data science curriculum taught by instructors from The Knowledge House to prepare the local community for careers as data analysts. This year-long program, which will be a hybrid of both in-person at the Synchrony Skills Academy and remote learning, provides tech training, career coaching, educational stipends, and wrap-around support to empower learners and equip them for the competitive tech industry.

The Technology Fellowship will offer data science training and career coaching to underserved adults in Connecticut. Post this

The Knowledge House and the Synchrony Skills Academy partnership aims to increase pathways to sustainable, living wage tech careers through skills training and talent development. The Knowledge House has a track record of sustaining a talent pipeline of technologists, entrepreneurs and digital leaders from underrepresented communities, bringing fresh ideas into organizations and unlocking new markets.

In the past ten years, The Knowledge House has:

Engaged with 2,500 and counting young adults through numerous community and corporate-based programs;

young adults through numerous community and corporate-based programs; Expanded their Bronx , NY headquarters and launched in three major cities: Atlanta, GA ; Los Angeles, CA ; and Newark, NJ ; and

, NY headquarters and launched in three major cities: ; ; and ; and Graduated nearly 1,000 future technologists from their leading programs – The Karim Kharbouch Coding Program and Innovation Fellowship to careers with major corporations and non-profit organizations nationwide.

The Synchrony Skills Academy opened in 2022 as part of Synchrony's Education as an Equalizer initiative designed to expand access to higher education, skills training in high-growth fields, and financial literacy for underserved communities and its own workforce. The Synchrony Foundation has invested nearly $20 million in philanthropic grants to help increase educational and reskilling opportunities for individuals and students from low-income and underrepresented communities, including Black, Hispanic, and Native American communities.

The Synchrony Skills Academy has hosted technical upskilling and reskilling programs for high school students, community college students and adults, impacting more than 150 participants from underserved communities in lower Fairfield County.

To learn more about the Technology Fellowship, Powered by Synchrony Skills Academy and The Knowledge and the application process, please visit https://www.theknowledgehouse.org/technology_fellowship/ or email [email protected]

Contact:

Lisa Lanspery

Synchrony

[email protected]

SOURCE Synchrony