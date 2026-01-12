Synchrony Medical Secures Investment from New Jersey Innovation Evergreen Fund (NJIEF) to Scale LibAirty™ Airway Clearance System Nationwide

$1 Million NJIEF Investment Matches Edge Medical Ventures Funding to Expand US Commercialization

JERSEY CITY, N.J. and OR YEHUDA, Israel, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony Medical, a respiratory care technology company and creator of the FDA-cleared LibAirty™ airway clearance system, today announced it has secured additional funding through a $1M investment from the New Jersey Innovation Evergreen Fund (NJIEF). Matching an Edge Medical Ventures investment, the funding will be used to accelerate U.S. commercial operations, support continued clinical research and product development, and expand patient access to LibAirty™ through respiratory clinics, hospitals, and homecare networks nationwide.

LibAirty™ is the first FDA-cleared airway clearance system providing guided breathing synchronized with targeted chest compressions to help patients clear their lungs effectively and comfortably through a short daily treatment at home. Regular airway clearance is essential for people living with conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and cystic fibrosis to prevent exacerbations, reduce hospitalizations, and improve quality of life. In clinical studies, the system has demonstrated superior sputum clearance and improved user comfort compared to conventional airway clearance devices.

"Synchrony's vision is to fundamentally change how chronic lung disease is treated at home," said Anat Shani, CEO of Synchrony Medical. "With the backing of strong partners like Edge Medical and the NJIEF, we have established our U.S. headquarters in New Jersey, home to one of the most dynamic health innovation ecosystems in the country. This additional funding accelerates our ability to scale U.S. commercial activity and expand patient access to LibAirty™ nationwide, while continuing to innovate."

NJIEF is a public-private partnership under the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA), designed to attract, anchor, and scale high-potential companies building and commercializing innovative technologies in New Jersey. The new funding matches an investment by NJIEF Qualified Venture Fund partner Edge Medical Ventures, a medtech venture fund and studio that develops and invests in breakthrough medical technologies with strong clinical validation and global market potential.

"Synchrony's LibAirty system combines both strong clinical validation and real-world usability, serving as a successful proof-of-concept for our co-investment model with NJEDA," said Shai Policker, Managing Partner at Edge Medical Ventures. "We are already seeing clear signs of commercial traction and believe Synchrony is well positioned to lead the airway clearance market."

About Synchrony Medical

Synchrony Medical is a commercial-stage respiratory care technology company developing advanced at-home airway clearance solutions. The company's FDA-cleared LibAirty™ Airway Clearance system was developed in collaboration with leading pulmonologists at the Sheba Medical Center, inspired by proven airway clearance techniques. LibAirty transforms respiratory therapy into an easy-to-manage daily routine that patients can perform independently at home, setting a new standard of care for people living with chronic lung disease. Founded at the MEDX Xelerator venture studio supported by the Israeli Innovation Authority, Synchrony Medical is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, with additional operations in Or Yehuda, Israel. For more information, visit https://libairty.health/.

Media Contact:

Aviva Sapir

Number 10 Strategies

[email protected]

SOURCE Synchrony Medical