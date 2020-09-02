Synchrony Tops PEOPLE's "Companies That Care" List for Financial Services Companies

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) announced today that PEOPLE Magazine, in partnership with Great Place to Work, has ranked the company #8 on its 50 Companies That Care list for 2020 – topping the list for financial services companies. The ranking recognizes companies that have succeeded in business while also demonstrating outstanding respect, care, concern, and support for their employees, their communities and the environment during COVID-19.

"Synchrony was founded on a belief and value system that focuses on caring, bold actions and passion. At the start of the pandemic, our leadership team jumped into action to ensure that our employees, customers and communities were supported as they navigated a time of unprecedented uncertainty," said DJ Casto, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Synchrony. "We are humbled by PEOPLE's recognition as one of the top companies supporting employees and their communities during COVID-19 and will continue to lead with a focus on a culture of caring both now and in the future."

Amid the evolving health crisis, Synchrony prioritizes employees, customers and community, making strategic investments to keep them safe, secure and well.

The company offers mental health support and resources, encourages use of flexible time off for all employees, and launched a virtual summer camp for thousands of Synchrony children. This fall, Synchrony will extend the successful summer camp experience fall as part of a nationwide afterschool tutoring and enrichment program to support Synchrony parents and their children.

Through a grassroots initiative called Gear Up, Synchrony has donated $1 to World Central Kitchen, a non-profit organization that provides meals in the wake of natural disasters, every time a partner credit card is used for qualifying purchases at local restaurants, up to a maximum donation of $1 million.

The company has also offered its 140,000 small- to medium-sized sewing business partners a statement credit for purchasing materials to produce protective masks, gowns and gloves and donating their homemade PPE locally. The company and the Synchrony Foundation have also partnered with manufacturing, tech and philanthropic communities to make and distribute thousands of 3D-printed face masks and shields.

Synchrony has deepened its partnerships with national non-profits by committing $5 million to help communities hit hard by the pandemic and an additional $5 million to help small businesses recover and grow. Synchrony launched a new digital resource center, Synchrony Connect for Small Business, to provide small business leaders with free advice, insights, and best practices.

To identify the "50 Companies That Care," PEOPLE partnered with Great Place to Work to produce the list using the research firm's extensive database and inside knowledge of outstanding workplaces around the globe. Rankings represent feedback from over 4.5 million employees' experiences of how their workplaces have made a difference in their lives and their communities. Rankings also reflect Great Place to Work's assessment of the generosity of each organization's benefits, philanthropic and community support, with a focus on activities occurring in the last year.

Synchrony, along with the 49 other companies that made the list, will be featured in the September 14, 2020 issue of PEOPLE, which hits newsstands nationwide on September 4th. Read more company stories and view the full list at PEOPLE.com/50CompaniesThatCare.

About PEOPLE

Meredith Corporation's PEOPLE revolutionized personality journalism when it launched as a weekly in 1974 with a mission to celebrate extraordinary people doing ordinary things and ordinary people doing extraordinary things. Ubiquitous and still at the center of pop culture more than 45 years later, the PEOPLE brand is accessible across all media and platforms (print, digital, video, OTT, mobile, social) bringing more than 100 million consumers a unique mix of breaking entertainment news, exclusive photos, video, unparalleled access to the red carpet, celebrities, and in-depth reporting on the most compelling newsmakers of our time. An essential component of PEOPLE's editorial vision remains human interest stories, which touch and often mirror the lives of our passionate audience. ComScore ranks the PEOPLE/Entertainment Weekly Digital Network No. 1 in the entertainment news category. And now, the PeopleTV app offers a free, advertiser-supported OTT streaming video service. PEOPLE is an award-winning 24/7 news organization headquartered in NYC with reporters worldwide.

For more information visit and follow @people on Twitter and Instagram, @peoplemag on Facebook, and the PEOPLE channel on YouTube and on Snapchat's Discover.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work for All™.

To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com, listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work, and read A Great Place to Work for All. Join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

Synchrony is changing what's possible through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions.

For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

