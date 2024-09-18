Synchrony's CareCredit Network Expands to First-Ever Major Grocery Store Chain Collaboration With Albertsons Companies

CareCredit health and wellness credit card to be accepted at Albertsons Cos. stores for health and wellness products

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a premier consumer financial services company, and Albertsons Companies, Inc., a leading food and drug retailer, today announced the acceptance of the CareCredit health and wellness credit card in nearly 2,200 Albertsons Cos. stores including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, ACME, Shaw's and Jewel-Osco.

CareCredit cardholders are now able to use their card at most Albertsons Cos. stores for select health and wellness items including pharmacy; qualified over-the-counter health products; select personal care; select beauty and hair care; select pet food and supplies; and qualified baby essentials.

"At Synchrony, we know our families' health and wellness is not just pursued at the doctor's office but is also found at our local grocery store," says Beto Casellas, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Health and Wellness at Synchrony. "By expanding the CareCredit network through this new offering with Albertsons Cos., we are helping to ensure that consumers have more options to pay for their health and wellness products in a way that's convenient for them."

CareCredit cardholders are now able to use their card at most Albertsons Cos. stores for select health and wellness items including pharmacy (prescriptions, deductibles); qualified over-the-counter health products (first aid, vitamins, cold and allergy medications); select personal care (oral care, ear and eye care, hygiene); select beauty and hair care; select pet food and supplies; and qualified baby essentials (diapers, formula).

"At Albertsons Cos., we are continually broadening our relationships to ensure our customers have more options, flexibility and convenient ways to access prescriptions; personal, pet and baby care essentials; over-the-counter products; and other necessary items," said Irina Pelphrey, Group Vice President of Health at Albertsons Cos. "Through our collaboration with CareCredit, cardholders can now shop at their preferred local Albertsons Cos. grocery store for the products they need on their health and wellness journey."

Synchrony is committed to making health and wellness products and services more accessible for consumers. In June 2023, Synchrony announced the expansion of its financing programs across the wellness industry, allowing CareCredit cardholders to use CareCredit to pay for preventative care and services like nutrition and weight loss programs, holistic and lifestyle care like acupuncture, chiropractic care and counseling at locations in the CareCredit network.

"Synchrony is committed to providing our cardholders with a robust set of locations to use the CareCredit credit card to advance their health and wellness, and we are excited to partner with Albertsons Cos., a leading food and drug retailer in our communities," said Erin Gadhavi, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Wellness at Synchrony. "As we look for ways to expand the utility of our card, we look forward to bringing on the reach of Albertsons Cos.' pharmacies and stores as a valuable addition to the CareCredit network."

Synchrony's CareCredit credit card is an efficient way for people to pay for out-of-pocket healthcare costs and health and wellness products at select retail locations in a manner that works for themselves and their families.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners." We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to the right customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com.

Media Relations:

Michelle Blaya Romero

Synchrony

[email protected]

SOURCE Synchrony