Syncron Honors Service Leaders at Innovate2019

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Syncron™, a provider of cloud-based after-sales service solutions focused on empowering the world's leading manufacturers to maximize product uptime and deliver exceptional customer experiences, today announced the winners of its inaugural Service Excellence Awards. The awards recognize after-sales service teams and individuals that are driving change and innovation within their businesses.

"Servitization, which is the transformation from selling products to selling products-as-a-service, is quickly approaching and making manufacturers' service organizations increasingly strategic for future success," said David Reiling, Chief Customer Officer at Syncron. "In my role, I am fortunate to spend time with customers around the world and I am always blown away at the expertise and passion I encounter, especially as the world becomes more service-centered. At Syncron, we believe the teams and individuals that are driving this change and innovation not only within their businesses, but also within the industry as a whole, deserve recognition for their accomplishments, and we are thrilled to honor them."

The Service Excellence Award winners were recognized at Innovate2019, a first-of-its-kind executive summit focused on facilitating conversations and providing insights for manufacturers exploring the inevitable shift to servitization. Recognized for their global leadership and accelerating the pace of the industry, Service Excellence Award winners included:

Inventory Management, Global – ABB: Recognized for optimizing global service parts inventory management and quantitatively demonstrating success, including significant decreases in excess and obsolete stock and increases in service part fill rates.



Recognized for optimizing global service parts inventory management and quantitatively demonstrating success, including significant decreases in excess and obsolete stock and increases in service part fill rates. Inventory Management, Retail – Volvo Construction Equipment: Recognized for achieving a high level of efficiency in their dealer service operations, increasing customer service levels and part availability while reducing manual efforts.



Recognized for achieving a high level of efficiency in their dealer service operations, increasing customer service levels and part availability while reducing manual efforts. Price Management – Kubota : Recognized for transforming its service parts pricing strategy to be more automated, optimized and responsive to the marketplace while maintaining – or increasing – customer satisfaction



: Recognized for transforming its service parts pricing strategy to be more automated, optimized and responsive to the marketplace while maintaining – or increasing – customer satisfaction Pacesetter – Nissan: Recognized for achieving significant, quantitative results using any Syncron solution and always being on the cutting edge of service and technology.



Recognized for achieving significant, quantitative results using any Syncron solution and always being on the cutting edge of service and technology. Lifetime Achievement – Jay Johnson , Daimler Trucks North America: Recognized for making significant contributions to both after-sales service and the manufacturing industry through leadership, innovation and passion, while embodying a vision for and is instrumental in shaping the future of service delivery.

The Syncron Service Excellence Awards will be an annual program. More information about the 2020 awards will be available in the coming months.

About Syncron

Syncron empowers the world's leading manufacturers to maximize product uptime and deliver exceptional after-sales service experiences, while driving significant revenue and profit improvements. From industry-leading investments in research and development, to providing the fastest time-to-value, Syncron's award-winning, cloud-based service parts inventory, price and uptime management solutions are designed to continually exceed customer expectations. Top brands from around the world trust Syncron to transform their after-sales service operations into competitive differentiators. For more information, visit syncron.com.

