SyncWords Integrates with DeepL to Introduce Translation Capabilities for Video Content

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrating the whole spectrum of DeepL 's machine translation services, SyncWords ' users can now add highly accurate foreign subtitles in 50+ languages. DeepL's advanced technology, combined with SyncWords proprietary AI, is agile, affordable, and can be applied to both live and pre-recorded video content. With this launch, users can now make live and hybrid events and pre-recorded media accessible while expanding audience reach and increasing engagement rate.

Contextualizing Technology for Smarter AI

Machine Translations with boosted accuracy for live events and pre-recorded videos using SyncWords and DeepL. Benefits of using SyncWords' Machine Translations with boosted accuracy in 50+ languages.

Adding contextualization to machine translation is critical in the world of captioning. Using algorithms and engines trained on tens of millions of bilingual sentences that are based on audio inputs in various languages helps contextual machine translation (CMT) achieve greater accuracy in translation output.

In other words, the algorithm considers the whole media file and not just snippets of audio. To use an analogy: the engine looks for the whole story and not just one single sentence. Paired with SyncWords' proprietary AI for alignment, CMT helps deliver accurate translations in an easy-to-read and well-timed subtitle format.

DeepL Machine Translation for Live Content

SyncWords is introducing DeepL's machine translation for live broadcasting , live internet streaming , and virtual events . Using DeepL technology, SyncWords Live helps organizations by providing an intuitive platform to easily deliver real-time foreign subtitles to in-person, virtual, or hybrid events. This means that all live events can take advantage of SyncWords' proprietary technology to deliver the best-automated translation experience. Whether using automated or human captions, SyncWords can support your workflow and help deliver translations to audiences around the globe.

Contextualization Designed for Pre-Recorded Content

In addition to SyncWords' DeepL Machine Translation for live content, CMT provides an almost ideal quality of translation for pre-recorded media. Whether translating a single media file or a large archive of content, CMT can help achieve accuracy levels previously not possible. Moreover, CMT can reduce the wait time related to translation from a few days to a few minutes, all at a fraction of the cost of traditional human translation.

Instant Translation for Accessibility and Inclusivity

Whether live or pre-recorded, SyncWords' Deep L integration significantly improves the quality of translated output, reaching considerably higher accuracy levels compared to other engines.

Users of captioning and subtitling can now easily enable access to their content in different languages while being compliant with accessibility guidelines. When working with live content, large volumes of media can be translated at a fraction of the cost, leading to significant improvements in workflows and processes for content generators and organizations. For pre-recorded media, it is important to note the crucial aspect of accuracy in translation, along with AI-powered segmenting and anchoring of content in caption output for better content comprehensibility for native and regional audiences. SyncWords' proprietary products meld all these aspects - comprehensibility, accessibility, and inclusivity - to offer captioning like never before in the media industry.

About SyncWords

Since 2000, SyncWords has been the trusted leader in closed captioning and translations for virtual events and meetings, providing a comprehensive platform and services for both Live and Pre-Recorded delivery of captions and subtitles in over 100 languages. With integrations on Zoom , Webex Events , Hopin , PheedLoop , Hubilo , and many more platforms, SyncWords is captioning and translating thousands of virtual events and broadcasts worldwide. Further, SyncWords' caption automation technology powers thousands of hours of captions and subtitles for broadcasters, OTT platforms, and educational institutions worldwide.

