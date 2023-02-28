SyncWords Launches Automatic Live Captions and Subtitles in 48 Languages for Expanded Markets

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SyncWords , the leading provider of live captioning for virtual and hybrid events, is excited to announce a new service offering Live Captions and Subtitles in over 40 EMEA, NA, LATAM, APAC, and MENA languages, powered by machine learning, Speechmatics automatic speech recognition and supported 24/7 by a dedicated tech team. This new offering will be available on over 40+ Virtual Event Platforms, thus cementing SyncWords' position as the leading captioning and subtitling service provider in the industry.

Automatic Live Captioning & Subtitling in 40+ languages with SyncWords and Speechmatics. SyncWords' Automatic Live Captions & Subtitles in 48 languages for virtual, hybrid, and in-person events.

Providing Content Comprehensibility to Expanded Markets

This expansion into the regional markets is critical to SyncWords' core vision of making live and on-demand video content from all markets and regions accessible and inclusive to everyone. SyncWords is proud to partner with Speechmatics to deliver the best-in-breed Live ASR capabilities.

"At Speechmatics, we are continually developing our speech recognition technology to ensure it can be used by as many people as possible, as easily as possible, and it understands everyone as accurately as possible," said Ricardo Herreros-Symons, Founding Member at Speechmatics. "Working together with SyncWords on its expansion into new markets to offer 48 languages for both live and on-demand content is truly exciting. We look forward to seeing how this enhances the user experience for people everywhere."

The Integrity of Vision in Innovation

SyncWords boasts extremely high accuracy levels with automatic captioning , regardless of linguistic complexities in both source and output languages. This has been at the core of innovation for SyncWords as the world's chosen captioning provider: meeting people where they are and building tools that serve people in the language of their choice.

Accuracy in automatic live captioning and subtitling can be enhanced with both custom-built and default ASR dictionaries and Translation glossaries, extending into 100+ output languages. Thus, all critical vocabulary, names, and brands will be correctly transcribed, translated, and delivered in real time to virtual event platforms, mobile phones, and web browsers.

All this is hassle-free, even with tight scheduling needs, complemented with personalized expert technicians for every single event, 24/7. Event agencies, organizers, and virtual meeting planners can use SyncWords' solution to provide real-time captions and subtitles in multiple languages for webinars, conferences, and in-person live events through an embedded widget and a custom QR code access.

Solving Tech Challenges for Automatic Captioning

Not all virtual event platforms are optimized to work with automatic captioning (Live ASR). SyncWords can solve the problem by capturing the audio directly from the meeting application and sending it to the SyncWords Live platform for automatic captioning. This means audio from literally any meeting or virtual event application can work with the SyncWords Automatic Captioning solution: virtual, hybrid, in-person events, town halls, classrooms, webinars, commencements, Zoom, Webex meetings, OTT, social media streams, podcasts, keynotes, product launches, and others.

Provide a list of terms to our experts and let them help you create a custom dictionary that will significantly increase the accuracy of the Automatic Captioning for your event. For workflows that require translations, share a list of terms and their corresponding translations to help increase the accuracy of the Automatic Subtitling.

SyncWords Automatic Captioning is Ready for your AV Team

SyncWords Live enables live event planners to test automatic captioning workflows ahead of their live event or conference and try the automatic captioning themselves. Clients can test their streaming workflows, demonstrate this system to stakeholders, and plan rehearsals, all with a simple, easy-to-use web interface.

About SyncWords

SyncWords is the trusted leader in closed captioning and subtitling in over 100 languages for virtual and hybrid events on Zoom, Webex, Hopin, and many more platforms. Further, SyncWords' automation technology powers captions and translations for broadcasters and OTT platforms worldwide.

Media Contact:

Giovanni Galvez

+1 202-823-1696

[email protected]

SOURCE SyncWords