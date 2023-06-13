SyncWords Launches the World's First Platform for In-player Live AI Captioning, Subtitling, and Dubbing

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SyncWords , the leading provider of AI live captioning, subtitling, and dubbing, is thrilled to announce a Unified Platform for In-player Delivery of Live AI Captions, Subtitles, and Dubs (also known as AI voice translation). With this release, real-time captions, subtitles, and audio translations can be accessed inside a streaming media player (i.e. in-player), allowing users to choose between multiple languages. This marks a significant milestone for live video streaming, enabling global audiences to enjoy content in their preferred language using subtitles or voice translation.

SyncWords Live as a Platform for Effective In-player Delivery of Real-time Captions, Subtitles & Dubs in 40+ Languages SyncWords' In-player Captioning, Subtitling & Dubbing in 40+ Languages for Live Streaming, Live Broadcasting, and Live Events

"With our AI-based solution, SyncWords will unlock massive opportunities for live video streaming to reach global audiences in their respective languages with voice. And this applies to several use cases including live corporate events, news broadcasts, gaming, and much more," according to Ash Shah, CEO of SyncWords.

Automation of Voice Translation

With the Live Dubbing offering , content creators can easily include one or more translated audio tracks into a live stream. The user experience is intuitive and friendly, giving viewers a simple way to switch between languages. With 40+ languages currently being offered, the platform enables customers to generate live subtitles and audio dubs for their content, whether that is a meeting, event, or 24/7 live stream, almost instantly. Features like regional accents and the ability to choose between different voice options help increase the level of inclusivity for viewers.

Ease of Use for Streaming Providers

The SyncWords Live platform has been optimized to work with AWS Elemental workflows using MediaLive and CloudFront, as well as other content delivery networks (CDNs). This means the solution can integrate with existing live-streaming workflows without the need for additional R&D. It is also compatible with popular streaming software like OBS, VMix, and Wirecast, enabling professionals to deliver their live streams with text or voice translations.

SyncWords' unique innovation includes delivering captions, subtitles, and audio translations to HLS streams. Some of the benefits of using this approach include:

No need to transcode your stream

Make multiple caption and subtitle tracks available on one stream

Make multiple translated audio tracks available on one stream

Synchronize live captions and translations with SyncWords' proprietary AI

Support for non-Latin character sets like Asian, Middle Eastern, and Cyrillic characters

Support for both human and AI captions

Support for 24/7 workflows

In addition to SyncWords' disruptive HLS streaming capabilities, the platform also supports delivery of traditional 608 captions for social networks like YouTube and Facebook.

System Customization

With the newly introduced support of HLS VTT/Dubbing, SyncWords caters to not only live broadcast and OTT providers but is also compatible with all major HLS players on the market. Thus, live captions and audio translations can now be added to standard streaming workflows, bringing enhanced accessibility and inclusivity with effective automation to the next level.

Another important asset of SyncWords Live as a platform for in-player delivery of real-time captions, subtitles, and dubs it's the actual event/stream support done by SyncWords' technicians. Use our team of experts to help define and optimize your workflow and integrate SyncWords' translation system for your live streams.

To learn more about Real-time AI Dubbing, Subtitling, and Captioning first-hand, book your place at our Live webinar on June 29, 2023, and follow us on LinkedIn for updates.

About SyncWords

Being the trusted leader in AI closed captioning , subtitling , and dubbing for virtual events and live video streaming, SyncWords provides a unified platform and services for both Live and Pre-Recorded delivery of captions, subtitles, and dubs in 100+ languages. With integrations on Zoom , Webex Events , and others, SyncWords powers 24/7 captions, subtitles, and voice translations for broadcasters and OTT platforms worldwide.

Media contact:

Giovanni Galvez

[email protected]

+1 202-823-1696

SOURCE SyncWords