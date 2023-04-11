SyncWords Presents AI Live Dubbing

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SyncWords , the leading provider of live captioning and subtitling, is thrilled to announce AI Live Dubbing in Early Access for virtual and hybrid meetings, which translates a speaker into multiple voice-over languages in real-time.

In yet another remarkable achievement, SyncWords is proud to unveil its voice-over service - AI Live Dubbing - for live events and meetings. Live Dubbing translates a speaker in a virtual or hybrid event with live voice-over in one or more languages. SyncWords' proprietary patent-pending platform combines AI, automation, and cloud-based delivery to create a first-in-class AI live dubbing platform in multiple languages.

With this Early Access release, event hosts and organizers will now be able to scale their messaging to audiences far beyond their original reach. SyncWords is already known as the premier service for real-time language translation of captions and subtitles to 100+ languages. With the Live Dubbing offering, SyncWords is set to scale to new heights in the captioning industry not just as an innovator, but also as a disruptor.

Interpretation is no longer an added layer or completely human-dependent, as AI Live Dubbing will cater to global customers with language and volume scalability, delivering translated voice dubs for live events in 40+ languages.

Benefits of Live Dubbing

AI Live Dubbing is a highly cost-effective and scalable solution for global events and meetings. Traditional Voice interpretation is very expensive depending on the languages needed, locations, the number of attendees, and the equipment necessary to accommodate the audience, among other things. With SyncWords' AI Live Dubbing new languages can be easily introduced even on the day of the event, and even up to the last minute providing event planners the ultimate flexibility when planning their events.

Event planners can deliver audio dubs in several ways including in-player, on-platform, stand-alone page, or via custom QR code for mobile delivery. The end- user experience is extremely friendly, giving users an easy way to switch between languages, and listen to a language of their choice.

With aggressive language scalability, SyncWords allows users to deliver regional accents like Canadian French, and Belgian. Instant voice adaptation makes both female and male voice variations possible to suit all client needs. SyncWords integrates seamlessly with 40+ hosting virtual event platforms and allows smooth instant language switching using a drop-down menu.

With Live Dubbing, SyncWords is poised to address the most crucial aspect of reach in the content space: content makers and event hosts can now reach audiences wherever they are, in the language they feel most comfortable with. Communications have never been simpler and more intimate in the industry, and SyncWords is proud to lead the way with Live Dubbing.

"We believe that Live Dubbing in 40+ languages is a revolutionary innovation, and changes how companies and video streamers communicate, enabling them to reach audiences several times larger than their current market. This will enable them to increase their revenues and outreach in a significant way, both affordably and conveniently.", says Ashish Shah, CEO and co-founder of SyncWords.

