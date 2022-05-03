SyncWords to Caption Event Leadership Institute's Webinars

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Event Leadership Institute provides progressive online education, training and professional development programs for event & meeting industry professionals. ELI will be hosting a series of webinars hosted on Webex Events .

With the recent partnership announced with Webex Events, SyncWords takes on an active role in captioning for educational webinars, beginning with ELI's "Data & Analytics: What, Why & How to Measure Event Performance" happening on May 6, 2022.

SyncWords Cost-effective Live Translations vs. Quality

Extending SyncWords' Captioning Capabilities to Educational Webinars

For this event, SyncWords will be providing closed captioning and subtitling in English, French and Spanish.

In this video , Gio Galvez, SyncWords' VP of Business Development, tackles how to provide cost-effective live translations and dives into how we ensure the high accuracy of translations making live and hybrid events more accessible and inclusive. He explains the advantages of integrating SyncWords with streaming platforms and highlights the value of virtual events for international teams.

This video, captioned in English, has subtitles in several languages, including Spanish, French, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese and Japanese, to name a few, made possible by SyncWords and its innovative, world-class captioning technologies.

More details about the ELI event

From the ELI event page : "Data (and corresponding actionable insights) make it possible for you, as the event professional, to gain buy-in from your stakeholders to continue the program, increase the event budget, hire more resources, and effectively secure your seat at the table as a strategic advisor.

Join our next webinar to learn insights from our panel on what metrics matter today, how to make a plan to capture data, and most importantly, how to turn that data into actionable insights that resonate with stakeholders and clients."

Sync with SyncWords at the Webinar

SyncWords is proud to be the captioning and subtitling partner for ELI's webinar on Data & Analytics, coming up on May 6, 2022. You can register for the live webinar here . SyncWords will have a virtual booth at the event, where the team will be available to answer any questions you may have about the world of captioning and live subtitling.

About SyncWords

Since 2000, SyncWords has been the trusted leader in closed captioning and translations for virtual events and meetings providing a comprehensive platform and services for both Live and Pre-Recorded delivery of captions and subtitles in over 100 languages. With integrations on Zoom , Webex Events , Hopin , PheedLoop , Hubilo and many more platforms, SyncWords is captioning and translating thousands of virtual events and broadcasts worldwide. Further, SyncWords' caption automation technology powers thousands of hours of captions and subtitles for broadcasters, OTT platforms and educational institutions worldwide.

About Event Leadership Institute

The Event Leadership Institute's core aim is to lead the growth and advancement of the events industry by facilitating thought leadership and being a trusted source of resources and education for event professionals at any stage of their career. With an extensive on-demand video class library (over 180 videos available and growing), as well as instructor-led professional development courses, group training, webinars and more, ELI strives to advance the industry by creating learning opportunities for industry professionals.

Media Contact:

Gio Galvez

+1 202-823-1696

[email protected]

