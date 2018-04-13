Syndax to Present at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

WALTHAM, Mass., April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Syndax," the "Company" or "we") (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced twelve oral and poster presentations at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting being held April 14-18, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.
Details on Presentations
Oral Presentations:
Title: Safety, efficacy, and immune correlates of alternative doses and schedules of entinostat combined with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors - results from SNDX-275-0141 phase I trial
Presenter: Anthony W. Tolcher, M.D.
Category: Clinical Trials
Session: Biomarkers in Immuno-oncology
Abstract Number: CT179
Location: N Hall C - McCormick Place North (Level 1)
Date and Time: Tuesday April 17, 2018; 3:50 PM - 4:05 PM C.T.
Title: VTP-50469 is a novel, orally-available Menin-MLL1 targeted inhibitor effective against MLL-Rearranged and NPM1-mutant leukemia
Presenter: Andrei V. Krivtsov, PhD
Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics
Session: Early Novel Drug Development
Abstract Number: 4958
Location: McCormick Place South, Room S102 (Level 1)
Date and Time: Tuesday April 17, 2018; 3:50 PM - 4:05 PM C.T.
Title: Entinostat transforms the suppressive tumor microenvironment of breast cancer and promotes survival and anti-responses when combined with checkpoint inhibition
Presenter: Evanthia T. Roussos Torres, MD, PhD
Category: Immunology
Session: Epigenetic and Metabolic Regulation of Cancer Immunity
Abstract Number: 4965
Location: McCormick Place West, Room W196 (Level 1)
Date and Time: Tuesday April 17, 2018; 3:50 PM - 4:05 PM C.T.
Selected Poster Presentations:
Title: Enhanced anti-tumor activity of the combination of entinostat and NKTR214 in renal and colon cancer tumor models
Category: Tumor Biology
Session: Role of the Innate Immune System in Tumorigenesis
Abstract Number: 123
Location: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 5
Date and Time: Sunday April 15, 2018; 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM C.T.
Title: Epigenetic reprogramming of the tumor microenvironment by Entinostat increases tumor sensitivity to multivalent immunotherapy combinations with an IL-15 superagonist plus vaccine or immune checkpoint blockade
Category: Immunology
Session: Modifiers of the Tumor Microenvironment 2
Abstract Number: 1740
Location: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 33
Date and Time: Monday April 16, 2018; 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM C.T.
Title: Epigenetic modulation of the tumor microenvironment enhances immune checkpoint efficacy in a murine model of pancreatic cancer
Category: Immunology
Session: Modifiers of the Tumor Microenvironment 2
Abstract Number: 1746
Location: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 33
Date and Time: Monday April 16, 2018; 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM C.T.
Title: Activity of entinostat alone and in combination with cisplatin in a panel of low passage adenoid cystic carcinoma patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models
Category: Tumor Biology
Session: Translational Therapeutics in Cancer Models 2
Abstract Number: 2146
Location: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 7
Date and Time: Monday April 16, 2018; 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM C.T.
Title: Antitumor activity of HDAC inhibition in bladder cancer mouse models correlates with enhanced immune response
Category: Immunology
Session: Immune Mechanisms Invoked by Therapies 1
Abstract Number: 2748
Location: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 33
Date and Time: Monday April 16, 2018; 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM C.T.
Title: Overcoming resistance to DNA targeted agents by epigenetic activation of Schlafen 11 (SLFN11) expression with class I histone deacetylase inhibitors
Category: Molecular and Cellular Biology/Genetics
Session: Late-Breaking Research: Molecular and Cellular Biology / Genetics 2
Abstract Number: LB-244
Location: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 45
Date and Time: Tuesday April 17, 2018; 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM C.T.
Title: Pediatric Preclinical Testing Consortium evaluation of the menin inhibitor, VTP-50469, against xenograft models of MLL-rearranged infant acute lymphoblastic leukemia
Category: Tumor Biology
Session: Pediatrics 2: Preclinical Therapies, Resistance, and Stem Cells
Abstract Number: 3187
Location: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 7
Date and Time: Tuesday April 17, 2018; 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM C.T.
Title: Histone deacetylase inhibitor, Entinostat enhances the tumor specific immune response by generating T-cell central memory in the TME
Category: Immunology
Session: Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions 1
Abstract Number: 3761
Location: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 32
Date and Time: Tuesday April 17, 2018; 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM C.T.
Title: Manipulating the breast tumor microenvironment with histone deacetylase inhibitors for more robust and durable T cell responses
Category: Immunology
Session: Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions 2
Abstract Number: 4700
Location: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 33
Date and Time: Tuesday April 17, 2018; 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM C.T.
All accepted abstracts will be published in the 2018 Proceedings of the AACR. Session information is available online via the Annual Meeting Itinerary Planner through the AACR website at www.aacr.org.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, entinostat, a once-weekly, oral, small molecule, class I HDAC inhibitor, in combination with exemestane and several approved PD-1/PD-L1 antagonists. The Company's pipeline also includes SNDX-6352, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, as well as a portfolio of potent and selective inhibitors targeting the binding interaction of Menin with MLLr. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Syndax's Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "believe" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Syndax's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the progress, timing, clinical development and scope of clinical trials and the reporting of clinical data for Syndax's product candidates, and the potential use of our product candidates to treat various cancer indications. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results including unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical or clinical studies, clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected, changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, failure of Syndax's collaborators to support or advance collaborations or product candidates and unexpected litigation or other disputes. Other factors that may cause Syndax's actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Syndax's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein. Except as required by law, Syndax assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.
Syndax Contacts
Investor Contact
Melissa Forst
Argot Partners
melissa@argotpartners.com
Tel 212.600.1902
Media Contact
David Rosen
Argot Partners
david.rosen@argotpartners.com
Tel 212.600.1902
SNDX-G
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syndax-to-present-at-the-2018-american-association-for-cancer-research-annual-meeting-300629265.html
SOURCE Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Share this article