Syndax to Present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Syndax," the "Company" or "we") (Nasdaq:SNDX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that Briggs W. Morrison, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Syndax, will present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. ET at the Grand Hyatt New York.

A live webcast of the Company's presentation can be accessed from the Investor section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com, where a replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, entinostat, a once-weekly, oral, small molecule, class I HDAC inhibitor, in combination with exemestane and has evaluated it in combination with several approved PD-1/PD-(L)1 antagonists. The Company's pipeline also includes SNDX-5613, a selective inhibitor of Menin - MLL-r binding, and SNDX-6352, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

