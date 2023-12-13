SYNDEO Medical Named by Business Worldwide Magazine as one of 2023's Top 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Belgium-based medical device design company SYNDEO Medical has made Business Worldwide Magazines 2023 "20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch" list. The list is a celebration of trailblazing organizations that are changing the game in their respective industries and altering the corporate landscape. Encompassing healthcare, banking, industry, construction, energy, and more, these companies are at the cutting edge of breakthrough technologies, innovation and modernized business structures. Those included in the list demonstrate a shared goal of developing revolutionary products and technology that drive scalable business models and disrupt established industries and markets.

Led by Justin Lampropoulos, the company is on a mission to revolutionise the way healthcare practitioners access tools they need, by bridging the gap between past and future.

At the heart of every operating theatre lies a combination of essential tools and materials needed to save and improve lives. Everything from surgical gloves to gowns, scalpels and intricate medical devices are brought together for every specific surgery, and for decades these were all conveniently provided in customised, sterile packs. This tailor-made approach worked for medical teams, and it's what they came to expect, but over the past five to seven years custom packs have become virtually extinct due to reduced funding and other external pressures.

On average, every pack contains about 30/40 different components, which means those involved in hospital procurement have to buy all of those products independently, fly them, manage the purchase orders, and deliver. The complexity of producing an additional 10-15 purchase orders with the associated contracts and sales representatives puts a huge strain on patient care, finances, and overall efficiency. Doctors and nurses were spending hours shopping for specific items of equipment when they want to be focusing on patient care, so it became clear that a new solution was needed.

SYNDEO Medical stepped in to reinvent the approach that combined the affordability and scalability needed to meet modern pressures with the flexibility, choice and familiarity associated with traditional packs.

Focusing on radiology and cardiology, SYNDEO packs combine all the time-saving advantages of standardised packs with a tailored selection based on specific interventional healthcare needs. The company has partnered with healthcare professionals to create customised procedural solutions that are both efficient and improve patient outcomes.

The SYNDEO approach also saves money, thanks to a revolutionary pricing model. As a result, medical teams often find themselves paying as little as 70% less than they were on standard packs.

Approximately 80% of the components are manufactured and assembled in-house, in direct collaboration with SYNDEO's strategic partners. This gives the company complete control of the entire process, enabling the team to maintain consistently high standards and manage supply chain speeds, establishing SYNDEO as a company that challenges the status quo.

SYNDEO's packs also help healthcare departments reduce waste. Because the tools needed for one surgery may be completely different to the next, many packs contain unused items which end up in landfill. The customised approach means that medical departments only get the tools they need. The company also offers a new line of green and sustainable eco products, all with a great biodegradability profile.

To learn more about how SYNDEO Medical is driving a revolution in healthcare packs, visit www.syndeomedical.be

Further information about the "20 Most innovative Companies to Watch, 2023" Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/20-most-innovative-companies-to-watch-2023-winners/

