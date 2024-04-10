Synder Broadens Its Reach: Welcomes TikTok, Faire, and Squarespace Into Its Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synder, an innovative San Francisco-based accounting software company specializing in streamlining online sales and subscription bookkeeping, announces the integration of three new platforms - TikTok, Faire, and Squarespace - into its expanding ecosystem. These integrations are a direct response to user feedback, demonstrating how dedicated Synder is to meeting the evolving needs of its diverse and engaged audience.

Michael Astreiko, CEO of Synder, emphasizes the company's commitment to its motto, "Machine accuracy. Human approach." He states, "Synder is all about delivering unparalleled integration experiences and adapting to the changing demands of our customers. TikTok, Faire, and Squarespace are rapidly gaining traction in the market, and Synder is proud to fulfill the accounting needs of merchants operating on these platforms. Customer feedback has always been at the forefront of our decision-making process, and we remain committed to expanding our ecosystem with integrations that are driven by user demand."

TikTok Shop has recently emerged as a comprehensive e-commerce solution, seamlessly merging entertainment with shopping experiences. Through the Synder integration, TikTok Shop users can effortlessly import completed orders from TikTok Shop into QuickBooks and Xero, automating the process and enhancing efficiency.

Users of Faire, one of the largest online wholesale marketplaces utilized by independent retailers to discover, source, and sell unique products worldwide, can now also benefit from automated itemization of or daily summaries of their sales. Synder integration enables them to import Faire orders and sync invoices with payments and fees into their accounting system.

Squarespace, an all-in-one website building and e-commerce platform renowned for its design-centric approach, empowers entrepreneurs to establish and grow their brands online. With Synder, Squarespace users can effortlessly import orders, payments, taxes, fees, discounts, shipping details, and refunds directly into their accounting software.

Synder's automation capabilities facilitate seamless data synchronization between these platforms and popular accounting software such as QuickBooks, Xero, and Sage Intacct.

About Synder

Synder is a YC S21 alum and a top-rated US software company that automates multi-source online sales and subscription bookkeeping for e-commerce and SaaS businesses, as well as accounting and bookkeeping pros working with them. With a loyal user base exceeding 5,000 business owners and 200 accounting firms, Synder is recognized for its ability to consolidate data across all business channels in one source of truth.

