Synder Integrates With Sage Intacct to Drive Business Growth and Elevate Financial Strategies

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synder, a San Francisco-based accounting software company automating online sales and subscription bookkeeping, announced its partnership with Sage , the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), to integrate with Sage Intacct .

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in bookkeeping automation for any business that accepts online payments focusing on ecommerce and SaaS, as well as the accounting professionals who work with them.

Bookkeeping automation for Sage Intacct Integrates with all major e-commerce carts

Sage Intacct helps organizations thrive in today's digital world with proven cloud native solutions across accounting, planning, analytics and payroll. The powerful cloud platform offers deep multi-dimensional insight and AI-powered automation which enables organizational agility, leading to increased profitability and enhanced customer satisfaction.

The integration between Synder and Sage Intacct facilitates multi-channel data management and boosts bookkeeping accuracy and financial reporting efficiency. The integration's functionality allows joint users to:

Connect all business units within Sage Intacct, consolidating accounting data into a single source of truth;

Sync daily summarized transactions per platform with all the details like fees, sales, and payouts right into Sage Intacct;

Match bank account records with the transaction records stored in Sage Intacct for a smooth and accurate reconciliation process;

Gain comprehensive insights into their performance with consolidated cash flow analysis.

Michael Astreiko, CEO at Synder, is greatly excited about the partnership, stating, "Adding Sage Intacct to our robust list of integrations was a much-anticipated move. We're thrilled to collaborate with the Sage Intacct team to deliver a comprehensive solution that empowers more businesses to optimize their financial management processes with automation. Guided by our motto, 'Machine accuracy. Human approach,' we prioritize providing unparalleled service that blends cutting-edge automation with a personalized touch. This integration reflects our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that streamline repetitive tasks and drive value."

Regina Crowshaw, Director, NA ISV Sales, Strategy and Programs at Sage, echoed this, saying, "Partnering with Synder is another step Sage takes to offer our customers enhanced capabilities in financial management. With Synder's intelligent automation, businesses gain access to a wider spectrum of tools to automate their accounting and gain a comprehensive view of their financials, which helps them foster business growth and fine-tune their financial strategies."

As part of the partnership, Synder is now available on the Sage Intacct Marketplace .

About Synder

Synder, a YC S21 alum and the 2023 AICPA Startup Accelerator participant, helps ecommerce and SaaS businesses, as well as accounting professionals automate multi-source data management. Trusted by over 5,000 business owners and 200 accounting firms, Synder streamlines online sales and subscription bookkeeping, facilitates multi-channel reconciliation, and offers a high level of customization to match any workflow. Partnering with industry leaders like Sage, Intuit by QuickBooks, Xero, Stripe, Amazon, Shopify and Walmart, Synder is committed to delivering top-tier accounting solutions that not only optimize operational efforts but also boost revenue generation - all while ensuring a hassle-free accounting experience.

To learn more, please visit www.synder.com

