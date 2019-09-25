Syndio Appoints Corporate Finance Veteran Laurie Cansler as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndio, a leading HR analytics platform with a mission to eradicate pay disparities, announced today that the Company has appointed Laurie Cansler as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. In her new role, Ms. Cansler's responsibilities include overseeing and managing all financial operations on behalf of Syndio.

"Given Laurie's deep experience and proven track record with driving strategic growth through data-driven insights, she is a valuable new addition to management and positions Syndio for continued success," said Maria Colacurcio, CEO, Syndio. "Through continuing to grow our team, Syndio is quickly advancing our mission of empowering companies to hire, promote and pay their employees fairly in hopes of eliminating all pay disparities between people of different genders and races moving forward."

With more than 20 years of experience as a dedicated financial and operations professional, Ms. Cansler joined Syndio from Concentric Advisors, Inc., where she served as Chief Financial Officer for the security risk consultancy. Prior to Concentric Advisors, she also served as Chief Financial Officer at 98point6, a high-growth healthcare technology company; during Ms. Cansler's tenure, 98point6 secured corporate financing totaling over $30M, in addition to establishing an infrastructure that allowed the company to grow its number of employees by more than sixfold within two years. Additionally, Ms. Cansler held similar roles at VoloMetrix, Inc., which was acquired by Microsoft, and at Likewise Software, Inc., which was acquired by EMC.

"I'm eager to begin working with the Syndio team, especially as a female executive, given the significance behind the Company's unrelenting vision for pay equity and corporate fairness," added Ms. Cansler. "After working with a number of technology-based startup companies throughout my career, the vast potential of Syndio's business goals is clear. I look forward to bringing a results-oriented approach to the table and working with a passionate team that's dedicated to helping businesses achieve pay equity for people all over the country."

About Syndio

Syndio is a HR technology company that empowers global businesses to identify and eliminate workplace pay disparities, resulting in fair, equitable, compliant and, ultimately, sustainable employee compensation practices. Leveraging Syndio's real-time, proprietary data analytics platform, companies are able to foster a more engaged and productive workforce and achieve higher retention rates, a stronger corporate culture and greater profitability. Syndio customers come from all industries, including technology, hospitality, retail and financial services.

Media Contacts

Caitlin Kasunich / Amrita Singh

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1241 / 212.896.1207

ckasunich@kcsa.com / asingh@kcsa.com

SOURCE Syndio

Related Links

https://synd.io/

