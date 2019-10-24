Syndio Chief Executive Officer Wins 2019 GeekWire Elevator Pitch

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndio, a leading HR analytics platform with a mission to eradicate pay disparities, announced today that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Maria Colacurcio, has won the 2019 GeekWire Elevator Pitch, a PACCAR-sponsored competition in which business leaders across industries pitch innovative new concepts to GeekWire judges during a 32-second elevator ride. Ms. Colacurcio received the award at this year's Geekwire Summit, which took place on October 9, 2019, in Seattle, Wash.

"To achieve true pay equity and eliminate unlawful wage disparities, companies must commit to analyzing pay gaps in a fully transparent and ongoing manner," said Ms. Colacurcio. "As the only company that's leveraging data science to help global businesses solve their pay gaps, all the while remaining in compliance, Syndio continues to push forward with its mission of equal pay for all. The recognition of Syndio in GeekWire's Elevator Pitch competition marks an important accomplishment for our team, and our hope is that we can reach hundreds more employees all over the world with our work going forward."

"Entrepreneurship is alive and well in Seattle, and we'd like to congratulate Maria and the 11 other entrepreneurs who participated in season two of GeekWire's Elevator Pitch competition," added John Cook, Co-Founder, GeekWire. "Pitching your business in 32 seconds is no easy task, and Maria expertly and concisely told the Syndio story, winning over the judges and the GeekWire Summit audience with a compelling case on how technology can help solve the challenges many companies face with pay equity. A huge congrats to Maria and the Syndio team."

The GeekWire Summit brings together hundreds of leaders from across the globe to explore innovations in technology, business, science and society. Now in its eighth year, the Summit has become one of the premier technology conferences in the U.S.

About Syndio

Syndio is a HR technology company that empowers global businesses to identify and eliminate workplace pay disparities, resulting in fair, equitable, compliant and, ultimately, sustainable employee compensation practices. Leveraging Syndio's real-time, proprietary data analytics platform, companies are able to foster a more engaged and productive workforce and achieve higher retention rates, a stronger corporate culture and greater profitability. Syndio customers come from all industries, including technology, hospitality, retail and financial services.

