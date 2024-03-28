Syndio Names Doug Aspland Chief Revenue Officer

Aspland brings over 20 years of experience and proven track record in sales leadership to scale Syndio's next phase of growth

SEATTLE, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Syndio, the world's leading workplace equity analytics platform, announced Doug Aspland has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. Aspland brings more than two decades of experience developing sales strategy, scaling teams, and establishing new revenue streams. Prior to joining Syndio, Doug was Global Vice President for Calm Business, an industry-leading solution for employee mental health, and built a career scaling sales organizations for leading SaaS platforms including Udemy, Box, Workday, and Salesforce.

"Syndio has gone through a remarkable evolution, transforming pay equity with always-on software to a comprehensive platform addressing pay, performance, promotion, and the policies that govern them. Doug's expertise is precisely what we need to deliver our workplace equity platform to customers and scale our business," said Maria Colacurcio, CEO of Syndio. "In this transparency era, where organizations grapple with evolving pay equity and workplace fairness, Doug's role is pivotal. His leadership will ensure Syndio's solutions are in the hands of decision-makers who need them most."

As CRO, Aspland will spearhead the sales strategy implementation and drive execution across the Syndio team; lead long-term sales plans, including strategies, goals, quotas, and tracking mechanisms; build metrics-driven and predictable revenue streams; and expand Syndio into new business opportunities across sectors and verticals.

"Joining Syndio isn't just about selling products; it's about recognizing the market demand and the incredible opportunity to redefine how employers value their people. I see all the signs pointing to Syndio's success – the market pressures, the customer demand – it's all there," said Doug Aspland, Chief Revenue Officer at Syndio. "I'm ready to help Syndio reach new heights, making a real impact in empowering organizations to build equitable workplaces."

Doug holds a Bachelor's Degree in History and Philosophy and completed the Gateway to Business program at Georgetown University.

About Syndio

Syndio is the leader in workplace equity solutions, offering technology that enables companies to measure, achieve, and sustain equity and transparency at every step of the employee lifecycle. With Syndio's Workplace Equity Platform, companies embed equity into their core business practices, helping to identify pay gaps, bolster the efficacy of HR policies, and facilitate faster, less biased decision-making. Trusted by over 300 companies, including 30% of Fortune's Most Admired Companies, Syndio ensures equity and consistency in pay and advancement while streamlining global compliance reporting and communications so that each customer can become and remain employers of choice. Join the forefront of building a more equitable and efficient future of work with Syndio.

