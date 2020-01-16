Syndivia In-Licenses Novel Antibody Against Tumor-Specific Form of CD146 From SATT Sud-Est

STRASBOURG and MARSEILLE, France, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndivia, a biotechnology company focused on the development of new therapeutic modalities for solid cancers based on specific targeting of the tumor microenvironment and anatomical hallmarks, announced today that it has been granted an exclusive, worldwide sublicense by SATT Sud-Est to the immunoconjugates of the anti‑CD146-ts antibody (excluding diagnosis), which binds a tumor-specific form of CD146 found on a number of solid cancers. CD146-ts has a central role in the mechanism of tumorigenesis and has the potential to address a current unmet need in cancer therapy. The development of novel biologic entities (NBE) targeting CD146-ts will be undertaken by Syndivia in Strasbourg, France.

Commenting on this deal, Dr. Sasha Koniev, Syndivia's CEO, said "We are excited to have been granted the sole and exclusive sublicense to commercialize the immunoconjugates against this tumor-specific form of CD146. We are enthusiastic about the addition of this candidate to the Syndivia discovery pipeline and will leverage our expertise in bioconjugation to rapidly progress its preclinical development."

"We are extremely pleased that Syndivia shares our excitement for the CD146-ts mAb project and look forward to the next stages of development with great enthusiasm," said Dr. Marcel BLOT-CHABAUD, inventor of anti-CD146-ts antibody and leader of the "New Molecular Targets" team at C2VN, Aix-Marseille Université, INSERM, INRA, Marseille, France.

"We could not be any happier when transferring such a first-in-class opportunity for the treatment of solid cancers, with the sole aim of transforming the invention into an innovation – especially when the nature of the identified target makes it possible to identify a relevant lead for the most aggressive and refractory forms to current treatments," concluded Laurent BALY, President of SATT Sud-Est.

Syndivia will undertake further development and commercialization of anti-CD146-ts immunoconjugates in exchange for undisclosed upfront, milestone and royalty payments to SATT Sud-Est.

About CD146-ts

CD146-ts represents a novel target in a number of the deadliest therapeutic indications in oncology, including melanoma and pancreatic cancer. Due to its important role in tumorigenesis and confirmed tumor-specific expression in patient-derived samples, anti-CD146-ts immunoconjugates have the potential to become new therapeutic modalities in a number of solid cancer indications.

About C2VN (Aix-Marseille Université, INSERM, INRA)

The Cardiovascular and Nutrition Research Centre (C2VN, UMR_S 1263, UMR 1260, Aix-Marseille Université, INSERM, INRA) shows expertise in all pathways and targets involved in pathologies with a vascular component, including cancer pathology, with the aim of identifying innovative biomarkers and biotherapies. To support its studies, the C2VN has developed many platforms, tools and experimental models related to the targeted pathologies. For more information, visit https://c2vn.univ-amu.fr.

About SATT Sud-Est ­| From dream to reality, from lab to market

A researcher and his/her team make an extraordinary discovery. But how can an idea be transformed into a solution, and how can an invention be turned into an innovation? This is the start of a race against time to find the partner company capable of upholding that ambition. Fortunately, SATT Sud-Est is there to help in this undertaking and make this great story come true. Transforming an invention into an innovation is a wonderful experience. And we're fortunate, it is our job. Find out how SATT Sud-Est accelerates technology transfer by bringing together research and business players. From the patent to the operating license agreement, SATT Sud-Est stands out in France's South and Corsica regions as an essential innovation player. Visit www.sattse.com and Twitter @SATTse_.

About Syndivia

Syndivia is a research-driven biotechnology company that is developing a pipeline of targeted therapies for solid cancers by leveraging a unique microenvironment and anatomical hallmarks for these tumors. Syndivia's mission is to develop new therapies for patients with the most difficult cancer indications. For more information, visit https://www.syndivia.com.

