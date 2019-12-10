Syndivia Raises €1M Investment to Advance Its Tumour Microenvironment Drug Delivery Platform

STRASBOURG, France, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndivia, a biotechnology company focused on the development of new therapeutic modalities for solid cancers based on specific targeting of the tumour microenvironment and anatomical hallmarks, announced a €1 million investment from Cap Innov'Est, an inter-regionally based seed fund.

This funding will enable Syndivia to advance its pipeline of proprietary anticancer therapies, including its lead drug candidate (SDV1001), thus completing the preclinical "proof of concept" study of the targeting of the microenvironment of solid tumours.

Sasha Koniev, Syndivia's CEO, said, "We are very pleased to see Cap Innov'Est joining the company's founders. This funding will allow us to advance our drug platform for both small-molecule and biologics, which have the unique potential to address a wide range of solid cancer indications by harnessing the specific properties of the tumor microenvironment."

Jean-François Rax, Investment Director at Cap Innov'Est said, "We are truly enthusiastic to be investing in such a promising company. We are convinced that Syndivia's breakthrough approach in the hands of its experienced management team will be successful in delivering innovative and efficient treatments for cancer patients."

About Syndivia

Syndivia is a company that is developing a platform for the targeted therapy of solid cancers by leveraging a unique microenvironment and anatomical hallmarks of these tumours. Syndivia's mission is to develop new therapies for patients with the most difficult cancer indications. For more information, visit https://www.syndivia.com.

About Cap Innov'Est

Cap Innov'Est is a €45 million French regional seed fund (Grand Est, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté) dedicated to investing in young, innovative startups. It was launched in July 2014 and has invested in 25 startups to date. Cap Innov'Est is managed by Capital Grand Est, along with its partner, Invest PME (Siparex group). Cap Innov'Est is supported by Fonds National d'Amorçage (National Seed Fund), Regions Grand Est and Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, SAFIDI, Caisse d'Epargne d'Alsace and Bourgogne/Franche-Comté, BNP Paribas and CIFC. For more information, visit http://www.capitalgrandest.eu.

