Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Markets, 2025 - COVID-19 Pandemic is Ushering in a New World of Infectious Disease Diagnostics

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Markets with COVID-19 Impacts. Strategies and Trends, Forecasts by Syndrome (Respiratory, Sepsis, GI Etc.), by Country, with Market Analysis, Executive Guides and Customization 2021 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

How will COVID-19 affect Syndromic and Infectious Disease Diagnostics?



The COVID pandemic is ushering in a new world of infectious disease diagnostics. Infectious disease Dx is changing and will change more in the future. Can a rapidly growing market expand even faster? Find out all about it in this comprehensive report on Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostics.

Are targeted tests for specific pathogens going to be obsolete? Will diagnostics replace physicians? Will Infectious Disease testing move into the Physician's Office or even the Home?

Syndromic testing is proving itself in the market. Players are reporting double-digit growth. Lowering costs, improving outcomes and even helping in the battle against Anti Microbial Resistance. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks. The two key trends of Point of Care Testing and Molecular Diagnostics are merging with spectacular success. It could possibly displace most frontline test protocols AND save money at the same time.



The report forecasts the market size out to 2025. In a special section the report looks at the numbers on how syndromic molecular diagnostics is replacing traditional panel-based ordering of infectious disease tests.

Market Trends

Factors Driving Growth

Speed of Diagnosis

Effect of Syndromic Testing on Costs.

Point of Care Advantage.

Syndrome Testing, Accuracy and Diagnostic Risk

Single Visits

Improvement in Outcomes.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Factors Limiting Growth

Lower Prices

Administration/reimbursement

Infectious Disease is Declining But..

Wellness Hurts

Economic Growth improves Living Standards

Impact of the Pandemic Recession

Instrumentation and Automation

Instruments Key to Market Share

The Shrinking Machine

Syndrome Testing Moving to Big Instruments?

Diagnostic Technology Development

Comparing Syndrome and Targeted Testing

The Multiplex Paradigm Shift

The Sepsis Testing Market - Bellwether for Syndromics

The Single Visit and AntiMicrobial Resistance

Syndromics drives POCT adoption

A Big Future for PCR?

Syndromic Testing Recent Developments

Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

Importance of These Developments

How to Use This Section

Scanogen's Portable Battery Operated Instrument for 90 Minute Multiplex Test

Qiagen sees NeuMoDx as Growth Vehicle

Torus Biosystems Developing Syndromic Test with 30-Minute Turnaround

Roche, SpeeDx Partner to Expand Access to Antibiotic Resistance Tests

BioMerieux's BioFire SARS-CoV-2 Respiratory Panel Wins FDA EAU

Infectious Disease Testing Firm Curative Acquires KorvaLabs

ChromaCode Raises Additional $10M

COVID-19 Patients Need Syndromic Testing

GenMark Diagnostics - New Respiratory Panel due in June

Qiagen Respiratory Panel with Coronavirus Targets Receives CE Mark

Exact Diagnostics launches respiratory panel control

bioMerieux submits enhanced BIOFIRE BCID2 Panel to FDA

Nanomix Receives CE Mark for Diagnostic

Applied BioCode Applies to FDA for Syndromic Respiratory Panel

Expedeon AG and Sona Nanotech to Collaborate on Multiplex POC

QIAGEN's New GI Panel Performance Assessed

McKesson to Distribute QIAstat-Dx Syndromic Testing Solution in USA

Applied BioCode Obtains FDA Clearance

Meridian Bioscience to Acquire GenePOC Inc

Curetis Introduces Rapid DNA Testing for Antibiotic Resistance

Qiagen gets FDA clearance for syndromic testing system

Entasis Therapeutics Signs Rapid Diagnostic Agreement with bioMerieux

Akonni Biosystems Submits Multiplex Diagnostics System to FDA

Ador Diagnostic to receive $30M in Funding for 100-Plex PoC

SAW Diagnostics Receives Funding for Commercialisation of PoC Platform

QuantuMDx and Molbio announce MoU

Immunexpress Wins $745K Contract for Rapid Sepsis Assay

Mobidiag Inks European, Middle Eastern Distribution Deals

BIOFIRE FILMARRAY System chosen for Phase 3 clinical trial

Profiles of Key Syndromic Testing Companies

Abbott Diagnostics (Alere)

Accelerate Diagnostics

Ador Diagnostics

Akkoni Biosystems

Alveo Technologies

Applied BioCode

Atlas Genetics

Aus Diagnostics

BD Diagnostics

Biocartis

BioFire Diagnostics

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

Cepheid

Cue Health

Curetis

Diagenode Diagnostics

Diasorin

Expedeon

Fusion Genomics

GenePOC Diagnostics

Genetic Signatures

GenMark Dx

Hologic

Immunexpress

Inflammatix

Invetech

Janssen Diagnostics

Karius

Lexigene

Luminex

Mbio Diagnostics

Meridian Bioscience

Mesa Biotech

Mobidiag

Nanomix

Novacyt

Oxford Nanopore

Panagene

Primerdesign

Prominex

Qiagen (Statdx)

Quantumdx

Quidel

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Saw Diagnostics

Seegene

Sensovation

Siemens Healthineers (Fast Track Diagnostics)

SkylineDx

Sona Nanotech

SpeeDx

T2 Biosystems

Thermo Fisher

Veramarx

XCR Diagnostics

