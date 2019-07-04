Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostics: Global Market Analysis Through 2019-2023 with Profiles of Key Syndromic Testing Companies

DUBLIN, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Markets - Strategies and Trends, Forecasts by Syndrome (Respiratory, Sepsis, GI etc.) by Country, with Market Analysis, Executive Guides and Customization - 2019 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Are targeted tests for specific pathogens going to be obsolete? Will diagnostics replace physicians? Will Infectious Disease testing move into the Physician's Office or even the Home?

Syndromic testing is proving itself in the market. Players are reporting double-digit growth. Lowering costs, improving outcomes and even helping in the battle against Anti Microbial Resistance.

Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks.

The two key trends of Point of Care Testing and Molecular Diagnostics are merging with spectacular success. It could possibly displace most frontline test protocols and save money at the same time.

The report forecasts the market size out to 2023. In a special section, the report looks at the numbers on how syndromic molecular diagnostics is replacing traditional panel-based ordering of infectious disease tests.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 What are Syndromic Multiplex Tests?

1.2 Syndromic Testing - the quiet revolution in diagnostics

1.2.1 Syndromic Testing - more than Panels

1.3 Market Definition

1.3.1 Multiplex Market Size

1.3.2 Panel Market Size

1.3.2 Currency

1.3.3 Years

1.4 Methodology

1.4.1 Authors

1.4.2 Sources

1.5 U.S. Medical Market and Clinical Laboratory Testing - Perspective

1.5.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for Clinical Testing



2. The Infectious Diseases - Guide to the Pathogens

2.1 HIV - Human Immunodeficiency Virus (AIDS)

2.1.1 Virology

2.1.1.1 Classification

2.1.1.2 Structure and genome

2.1.1.3 Tropism

2.1.1.4 Replication cycle

2.1.1.5 Genetic variability

2.1.2 Diagnosis

2.1.3 Testing

2.1.3.1 Antibody tests

2.1.3.2 Point of Care Tests (POCT)

2.1.3.4 Antigen Tests

2.1.3.5 Nucleic acid-based tests (NAT)

2.1.3.6 Other tests used in HIV treatment

2.2 HBV - Hepatitis B

2.2.1 Virology

2.2.1.1 Genome

2.2.1.2 Pathogenesis

2.2.1.3 Hepatitis B virus replication

2.2.1.4 Serotypes and genotypes

2.2.2 Mechanisms

2.2.3 Diagnosis

2.2.4 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.3 HCV - Hepatitis C

2.3.1 Taxonomy

2.3.2.1 Structure

2.3.2.2 Genome

2.3.3 Molecular biology

2.3.4 Replication

2.3.5 Genotypes

2.3.5.1 Clinical importance

2.3.6 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.4 HPV - Human papillomavirus

2.4.1 Virology

2.4.1.1 E6/E7 proteins

2.4.1.2 Role in cancer

2.4.1.3 E2 research

2.4.1.4 Latency period

2.4.1.5 Clearance

2.4.2 Diagnosis

2.4.2.1 Cervical testing

2.4.2.2 Oral testing

2.4.2.3 Testing men

2.4.2.4 Other testing

2.4.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.5 Influenza

2.5.1 Virology

2.5.1.1 Types of virus

2.5.1.2 Influenzavirus A

2.5.1.3 Influenzavirus B

2.5.1.4 Influenzavirus C

2.5.1.5 Structure, properties, and subtype nomenclature

2.5.1.6 Replication

2.5.2 Testing

2.5.2.1 Advantages/Disadvantages of Molecular Assays

2.5.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.6 CTGC - Chlamydia/Gonorrhoea

2.6.1 Gonorrhea

2.6.1.1 Diagnosis

2.6.1.2 Screening

2.6.2 Chlamydia

2.6.2.1 Diagnosis

2.6.2.2 Screening

2.6.3 Testing

2.6.3.1 Nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs)

2.6.3.2 Performance of NAAT Tests

2.6.4 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.7 Tuberculosis

2.7.1 Mycobacteria

2.7.2 Diagnosis

2.7.2.1 Active tuberculosis

2.7.2.2 Latent tuberculosis

2.7.3 Epidemiology

2.7.4 Molecular Diagnostic Tests

2.7.5 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.8 MRSA - Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus

2.8.1 Diagnosis

2.8.2 FDA Approved Molecular Tests

2.8.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.9 VRE - Vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus

2.9.1 FDA Approved MDx Tests for VRE

2.9.2 Market Opportunity Analysis



3. Industry Overview

3.1 Industry Participants

3.1.1 IVD Supplier

3.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric

3.1.3 Independent lab national/regional

3.1.4 Independent lab analytical

3.1.5 Public National/regional lab

3.1.6 Hospital lab

3.1.7 Physician lab

3.1.8 Audit body

3.2 The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments

3.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation

3.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

3.2.3 Segmenting the Syndromic Testing Market

3.3 Industry Structure

3.3.1 Hospital Testing Share

3.3.2 Economies of Scale

3.3.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab

3.3.3 Physician Office Lab's

3.3.4 Physician's and POCT



4. Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 Speed of Diagnosis

4.1.2 Effect of Syndromic Testing on Costs

4.1.3 Point of Care Advantage

4.1.4 Syndrome Testing, Accuracy and Diagnostic Risk

4.1.5 Single Visits

4.1.6 Improvement in Outcomes

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 Lower Prices

4.2.2 Infectious Disease is Declining But

4.2.3 Wellness Hurts

4.2.4 Economic Growth improves Living Standards

4.3 Instrumentation and Automation

4.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share

4.3.2 The Shrinking Machine

4.3.3 Syndrome Testing Moving to Big Instruments?

4.4 Diagnostic Technology Development

4.4.1 Comparing Syndrome and Targeted Testing

4.4.2 The Multiplex Paradigm Shift

4.4.2 The Sepsis Testing Market - Bellwether for Syndromics

4.4.3 The Single Visit and Antimicrobial Resistance

4.4.4 Syndromics drives POCT adoption

4.4.5 A Big Future for PCR?



5. Syndromic Testing Recent Developments

Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

Importance of These Developments

How to Use This Section

McKesson to Distribute QIAstat-Dx Syndromic Testing Solution in the USA

Applied BioCode Obtains FDA Clearance

Meridian Bioscience to Acquire GenePOC Inc

Curetis Introduces Rapid DNA Testing for Antibiotic Resistance

Qiagen gets FDA clearance for syndromic testing system

Entasis Therapeutics Signs Rapid Diagnostic Agreement with bioMrieux

Akonni Biosystems Submits Multiplex Diagnostics System to FDA

Ador Diagnostic to receive $30M in Funding for 100-Plex PoC

in Funding for 100-Plex PoC SAW Diagnostics Receives Funding for Commercialisation of PoC Platform

QuantuMDx and Molbio announce MoU

Immunexpress Wins $745K Contract for Rapid Sepsis Assay

Contract for Rapid Sepsis Assay Mobidiag Inks European, Middle Eastern Distribution Deals

BIOFIRE FILMARRAY System chosen for Phase 3 clinical trial

bioMrieux launches the BIOFIRE FILMARRAY Pneumonia Panels

XCR Diagnostics and Luminex Enter into License Agreement

Palmetto Final LCD Denies Coverage to Large Respiratory Panels

Karius Test to Be Available in Brazil

Inflammatix HostDx Fever Testable to Rapidly Distinguish Bacterial from Viral Infections

Panagene's STD kit gains Approval

GenePOC's Investment Validated by Medicare Decision

Startup Prominex Raises $4M in Series A1

in Series A1 Alveo Closes Financing to Create Accessible Diagnostics Devices

MBio Diagnostics, Inc. Funding Supports Scaling of PoC Testing Platform

GenePOC launches its GenePOC CDiff test in Canada

Siemens Healthineers completes takeover of Fast Track Diagnostics

Chembio and FIND to Develop Point-of-Care Multiplex Test

Applied BioCode Receives CE Mark for 18-plex Gastrointestinal Pathogen Panel

Rapid Molecular Flu Tests Gain Ground

Cepheid Receives FDA Clearance and CLIA Waiver for Xpert Xpress Flu Test

bioMrieux seeks FDA Clearance of Pneumonia Panel

Mobidiag Announces Release of a Multiplex qPCR Test for Detection of Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria

Fast Track Diagnostics Gets CE Mark for Real-Time PCR Detection of High-Risk HPV

SEEGENE develops Multiplex PCR tests in 4 days

Seegene enters the U.S. diagnostic market in collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific

Fusion Genomics Developing All Pathogens Diagnostic

Anapa Biotech Announces MeltPlex Technology

First multiplex test for tick-borne diseases

ArcherDx, MGH Suing Qiagen Over Anchored Multiplex PCR Technology

Akonni Biosystems Forms Chinese Commercialization Partnership with Righton

Vela Buys Great Basin Scientific

BARDA Awards up to $30M to Cue Health for Influenza, Respiratory Pathogen Test

to Cue Health for Influenza, Respiratory Pathogen Test QIAGEN enters into an agreement to acquire STAT-Dx

GA-EMS receives diagnostic device contract

Biocartis & Immunexpress Sign Partnership for Sepsis

6. Profiles of Key Syndromic Testing Companies

Abbott Diagnostics (Alere)

Accelerate Diagnostics

Ador Diagnostics

Akkoni Biosystems

Alveo Technologies

Applied BioCode

Atlas Genetics

Aus Diagnostics

BD Diagnostics

Biocartis

BioFire Diagnostics

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

Cepheid

Curetis

Diagenode Diagnostics

Diasorin

Fusion Genomics

GenePOC Diagnostics

Genetic Signatures

GenMark Dx

Hologic

Inflammatix

Invetech

Janssen Diagnostics

Karius

Lexigene

Luminex

Mbio Diagnostics

Meridian Bioscience

Mesa Biotech

Mobidiag

Nanomix

Oxford Nanopore

Panagene

Primerdesign

Prominex

Qiagen (Statdx)

Quantumdx

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Seegene

Sensovation

Siemens Healthineers (Fast Track Diagnostics)

SkylineDx

T2 Biosystems

Thermo Fisher

Veramarx

XCR Diagnostics

7. Global Market Size

7.1 Syndromic Global Market Size by Country with Charts

7.2 Syndromic Global Market Size by Syndrome with Charts



8. Global Market by Syndrome

8.1 Respiratory Syndrome Market

8.1.1 Respiratory Syndrome Market by Country

8.2 GI-Enteric Syndrome Market

8.2.1 GI-Enteric Market by Country with Chart

8.3 Blood-Sepsis Syndrome Market

8.3.1 Blood-Sepsis Market by Country with Chart

8.4 Meningitis Syndrome Market

8.4.1 Meningitis Market by Country with Chart

8.5 Sexually Transmitted Disease Syndrome Market

8.5.1 Sexually Transmitted Disease Market by Country with Chart

8.6 Other Syndrome Market

8.6.1 Other Market by Country with Chart



9. Panel Testing Market - Volumes and Price Forecast with MDx Share

9.1 Respiratory Panel Market

9.2 GI-Enteric Panel Market

9.3 Blood-Sepsis Panel Market

9.4 Meningitis Panel Market

9.5 Sexually Transmitted Disease Panel Market

9.6 Other Panel Market



10. Appendices

10.1 United States Medicare System: 2019 Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule

10.2 FDA Approved Microbial Tests



