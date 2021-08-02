Syneos Health and Aetion Partner to Offer RWE Solutions to Advance Drug Development and Commercialization

MORRISVILLE, N.C. and NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH) and Aetion® announced a partnership to provide regulatory-grade data and analytics-driven solutions to advance drug development and improve patient outcomes.

The partnership brings together Syneos Health's proprietary data collection and research solutions with Aetion Evidence Platform® (AEP) to generate evidence through patient data curation and real-world data.

Syneos Health's offerings, including its Biopharmaceutical Acceleration Model®, Dynamic Assembly®, and RWE Solutions, enable biopharmaceutical companies to accelerate product development and patient access to new therapies; reduce risk through evidence-based decision-making; and demonstrate value to a broad health care ecosystem, including patients, regulators, payers, and health care providers. Aetion's AEP analyzes data from the real world—including claims, electronic health records, registries, and clinical trial data—to produce transparent, rapid, and scientifically validated real-world evidence on the safety, effectiveness, and value of medical interventions.

"Today's dynamic health care landscape is challenging the product development process as regulatory authorities and payers demand faster and greater proof of value for therapies, and improved outcomes for patients," said Christian Tucat, President, Syneos One and Real World Evidence for Syneos Health. "Integrating Syneos Health and Aetion's solutions drives quality, transparency, and speed in the use of patient-level data by leveraging Aetion's strong analytics platform and capabilities. This places the patient closer to the center of research, unlocking efficiencies across development and commercialization, speeding patient access, and maximizing the return on investment for our customers."

"Aetion is becoming the partner of choice for organizations committed to the highest standards of scientific rigor for creating RWE," said Carolyn Magill, CEO of Aetion. "By bringing together Syneos Health's deep expertise in trial design and data collection, and our scientifically validated RWE platform, we are providing an end-to-end solution to generate evidence that can be trusted by health care stakeholders."

Aetion will be an integral partner in the Syneos Health Dynamic Assembly network, an open ecosystem of preferred, best-in-class data and technology collaborators committed to delivering fit-for-purpose solutions to strategically address the nuances of each customer engagement.

Similarly, Aetion partners with real-world data providers across the globe to enable data access and accelerate time to insight on its platform. In 2020, Aetion became the first RWE company to establish an FDA COVID-19 research collaboration agreement and was selected by ICER as its preferred RWE partner and platform.

About Aetion

Aetion delivers real-world evidence for the manufacturers, purchasers, and regulators of medical treatments and technologies. The Aetion Evidence Platform® analyzes data from the real world to produce transparent, rapid, and scientifically validated answers on safety, effectiveness, and value. Founded by Harvard Medical School faculty members with decades of experience in epidemiology and health outcomes research, Aetion informs health care's most critical decisions—what works best, for whom, and when—to guide product development, commercialization, and payment innovation.

Aetion is based in New York City and backed by investors including New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Warburg Pincus, Flare Capital Partners, Greenspring Associates, Lakestar, B Capital, Foresite Capital, Town Hall Ventures, McKesson Ventures, Sanofi Ventures, EDBI, Johnson & Johnson Innovation—JJDC, Inc., UCB, Amgen Ventures, and Horizon Health Services, Inc. Learn more at aetion.com and follow us at @aetioninc .

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. The Company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. We bring together approximately 26,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers' delivery of important therapies to patients.

To learn more about how we are Shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast .

SOURCE Aetion

Related Links

https://www.aetion.com/

