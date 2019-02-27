Syneos (SYNH) Investigation: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces First Investigation Of Syneos Health, Inc. - SYNH

NEW YORK, Feb. 27 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Syneos Health, Inc. ("Syneos" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SYNH) resulting from allegations that Syneos and/or its executives may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On February 27, 2019, during aftermarket hours, Syneos disclosed that "[o]n February 21, 2019, the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") notified the Company that it has commenced an investigation into the Company's revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters, and requested that the Company retain certain documents for the periods beginning with January 1, 2017. As an additional measure prior to the Company filing the Form 10-K, the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors is conducting an independent review of the Company's revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters with the assistance of outside counsel and accounting advisors."

On this news, shares of Syneos fell sharply during aftermarket trading hours on February 27, 2019.

