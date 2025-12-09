Synergetics.ai and ESCS Announce Strategic Alliance to Bring AI Agents and on-chain Payments to the Global E-Sports Arena

SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergetics.ai, a pioneer in Agentic AI, Agent Payments, and the Agent Economy, today announced a strategic alliance with ESCS, the leading global esports competition and identity platform. This integration deploys AI agents, digital twins, and Web3 payments to empower millions of players, creators, organizers, and fans with seamless engagement and earnings.

At the core, Synergetics Wallet serves as the default payment and payout method for every ESCS player profile. Players gain zero-friction onboarding for:

Figure 2 ESCS/Synergetics AI Agent and Wallet Integration. Game Assets are IP and Trademarks of their respective owners. Figure 1 ESCS and Synergetics.ai announce strategic alliance

Tournament entry payments from anywhere

Instant fiat or crypto payouts

payouts Reduced cross-border fees and transparent settlements

This eliminates geography and banking barriers, unlocking global opportunities for ESCS's users.

Synergetics AI Agents transform player identities into interactive digital twins—autonomous alter-egos for tournaments, social features, and the ESCS metaverse:

Dynamic, customizable avatars with blockchain-recorded achievements and wearables

Auto-registration for events, wagers, and sessions

Personalized assistance via natural chat for scheduling and notifications.

"Esports players compete across borders and demand seamless experiences," said Ewgeniy Oganian, CEO of ESCS. "Synergetics AI Agents and Wallet remove payment friction, enhance identity, and create powerful digital companions that expand every player's reach."

"Esports represents a vibrant digital-native community," added Raghu Bala, Founder & CEO of Synergetics.ai. "By equipping ESCS players with AI Agents and Wallets, we pioneer Agent Commerce, where humans, agents, and ecosystems transact at scale, reaching millions worldwide."

"We're happy to facilitate this strategic partnership that allows gamers to have their digital AI twins and seamless wallet experience, bringing new layers of innovation within an AI and gaming. At Astel Ventures we have a very strong focus on building AI for automation of corporate finance and business development activities, an example of which is the strategic partnership," said Muboriz Muborakshoev, CEO of Astel Ventures.

About ESCS

ESCS is a global esports identity, competition, and analytics platform uniting players, organizers, creators, publishers, and developers. It delivers on-chain identities, rewards, achievements, and tournament infrastructure for interoperable, frictionless competition. Visit https://escs.io

About Astel Ventures

Astel Ventures is an accelerator and investor in technology companies. In addition, the company has built an "AI investment banker," used to automate corporate finance and business development activities. Visit https://astelventures.com

About Synergetics.ai

Synergetics.ai leads Agent Commerce with patented AgentTalk protocol, Synergy Wallet, Agent Marketplace, and AgentWorks suite, powering the end-to-end Agent Economy. Visit www.synergetics.ai

For inquiries, please contact:

SOURCE Synergetics.ai