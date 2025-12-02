Synergetics.ai and Tcell Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Agentic AI and Agent Commerce Adoption

SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergetics.ai, a global leader in the emerging agent economy, today announced a strategic partnership with Tcell, a leading telecom operator in Central Asia serving nearly 3 million subscribers. This collaboration positions both companies at the forefront of agent AI and agent commerce, combining Synergetics' proprietary platform with Tcell's nationwide subscriber base to create next-generation digital experiences.

Figure 1. Tcell and Synergetics enter into Strategic Partnership Figure 2. Consumers creating AI Twins drives ARPU for Carriers

The Agent Economy—powered by the interaction of demand (consumers and enterprises) and supply (creators and the developer community)—is rapidly reshaping how value flows across digital ecosystems. By integrating Tcell's millions of users directly into the Synergetics Agent Marketplace, this partnership dramatically expands the demand side of the ecosystem and solidifies Synergetics.ai as a major global force in AI-driven commerce. The platform includes essential components such as the Synergy Wallet, Agent Marketplace, Seller Portal, and the patented AgentTalk protocol, enabling autonomous agent creation, orchestration, payments, and communication at scale.

"This partnership accelerates the global shift toward Agent Commerce," said Raghu Bala, CEO of Synergetics.ai. "By combining Synergetics' full-stack AgentWorks capabilities with Tcell's reach, we are enabling millions of users to enter the Agent Economy through seamless access to digital twins, intelligent agents, and tokenized interactions. We see this as a defining moment not only for Synergetics but for the broader movement toward autonomous, AI-driven commerce."

Beyond consumer-facing innovation, Synergetics.ai will work closely with Tcell to deploy its Agentic AI platform across the carrier's internal operations—including customer service, financial operations, sales, and marketing—equipping the organization with intelligent agents capable of improving efficiency, accuracy, and customer experience. For telecom operators, two of the most critical business metrics are ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) and churn reduction, both of which directly determine long-term profitability. Through this partnership, TCell subscribers will be able to create and transact with their Digital Twins directly from their mobile devices, unlocking new digital behaviors that drive higher ARPU while simultaneously building stickier, more personalized experiences that reduce churn.

"ARPU and churn are the numbers every carrier watches most closely," said Ozodkhon Davlatshoev, CEO of Tcell. "Our partnership with Synergetics.ai gives us a unique opportunity to address both by empowering every Tcell subscriber to create their own Digital Twin—an intelligent representation of themselves capable of transactions, recommendations, and personalized digital experiences. When users engage with their digital counterparts, loyalty increases, new revenue opportunities emerge, and the overall customer relationship becomes far more valuable. This is not just an upgrade—it's a generational shift for telecom."

By adopting Synergetics' Agentic AI platform across its enterprise and consumer layers, Tcell becomes the first telecom operator in the region to fully embrace autonomous agent technology, paving the way for smarter networks, richer consumer engagement, and an entirely new class of digital services built around AI-powered agents.

This pivotal partnership between Synergetics.ai and TCell was strategically facilitated by Astel Ventures, which played a key role in ensuring the optimal strategic fit for both companies. Utilizing its proprietary AI platform—a sophisticated tool purpose-built for investment banking and partnership development—Astel Ventures was able to successfully identify and orchestrate this high-value collaboration."

"We are committed to leveraging advanced AI to surface unique, highly synergistic opportunities in the global market to identify patterns for every company part of those patterns are also partnerships set up and this partnership is a testament to the platform's ability to drive the future of AI-driven commerce and strategic investment", said Muboriz Muborakshoev , CEO of Astel Ventures.

With Synergetics' complete Agent Economy stack and Tcell's market leadership, this partnership establishes a new benchmark for how telecom operators can evolve in the age of AI—transforming operations, deepening subscriber relationships, and unlocking unprecedented value through the rise of the Internet of AI Agents.

About Tcell

Tcell is a leading telecommunications operator with nearly 3 million subscribers, offering mobile, data, and digital services throughout Tajikistan. Known for its innovation and customer-centric solutions, Tcell continues to expand its digital ecosystem through strategic technology partnerships. Website: www.tcell.tj

About Astel Ventures

Astel Ventures is investor in tech firms and has built an "AI investment banker" used for automation of corporate finance and business development activities. Website: https://astelventures.com/

About Synergetics.ai

Synergetics.ai is a first mover in the Agent Commerce space, enabling the creation, orchestration, deployment, and monetization of autonomous AI agents. With its patented AgentTalk protocol, Synergy Wallet, Agent Marketplace, and full AgentWorks suite, Synergetics.ai powers the world's first end-to-end Agent Economy.

Website: www.synergetics.ai

For inquiries, please contact:

