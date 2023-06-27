Synergy Face + Body Opens First Location in Charlotte

Best-in-Class Aesthetics Brand to Offer a Full Suite of Injectables, Laser Treatments, Facials and Body Contouring Services.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy Face + Body, known for its five award-winning medical spa and plastic surgery locations in Raleigh, announced today that it is expanding southwest to the Eastover neighborhood of Charlotte. The new medical spa is located at 3820 Randolph Heights Drive, Suite 150 and will offer 5,138 square feet of sophisticated design with 12 treatment rooms, a dedicated conference center for advanced training, and a team of expert providers.

"We are thrilled to share our vision for high-quality treatments and exceptional patient services beyond the Raleigh area," said Synergy founder & CEO Anna Churchill. "As our first foray into the Charlotte market, this brick-and-mortar serves as the means to introduce differentiated medical aesthetic services to the area, offer opportunities for female mentorship and employment, and experience growth as a brand."

For nearly 19 years, Synergy Face + Body has specialized in an ultramodern and inclusive approach to plastic surgery and medical spa treatments. Each facility is equipped with high-quality tools and techniques designed to treat a wide range of skin tones, types, and ages.

"Our brand ethos centers around bolstering the confidence of our patients, no matter who they are," said Churchill. "Our team of providers go the extra mile to show what powerful technology and exceptional care can do in helping patients feel their best."

The Charlotte location will offer a full suite of injectables, laser treatments, facials, and body contouring treatments including North Carolina favorites like Botox, JUVÉDERM®, BBL, Moxi, and RF microneedling. Synergy Face + Body is currently a leading brand of medical aesthetic clinics and a Top-30 partner nationwide with Allergan, the maker of Botox and JUVÉDERM®.

"At the core of what makes Synergy Face + Body so special is our desire to redefine the clinic experience with bespoke services, innovative technology, and results that empower," said Synergy Charlotte General Manager Vanessa Maestre. "Our Charlotte opening is a celebration of our commitment to helping you look and feel your most confident, and only the start of our goal to meet the needs of more patients across the region."

About Synergy Face + Body

Founded in 2004, Synergy Face + Body is a top national brand bringing best-in-class aesthetics to North Carolina. Its flagship medical spa is located near the Raleigh Beltline, with additional Synergy Face + Body facilities in North Raleigh, Cary, Wake Forest, and Charlotte. The brand's CEO is a Key Opinion Leader with top vendors, and its team of more than 70 medical and spa providers includes medical aestheticians, laser specialists, body specialists, RNs, NPs, PAs, and double board-certified plastic surgeons. Synergy Face + Body prioritizes ongoing in-house training through its aesthetics academy and invests in ultramodern technology, making it one of the top 30 providers of Botox nationwide. For more information, visit www.feelsynergy.com.

