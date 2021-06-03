SYNERGY HomeCare Is The Fastest Growing Home Care Franchise In The Nation

GILBERT, Ariz., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNERGY ® HomeCare , a leading national home care franchise, sold 38 territories in 2020. No other franchisor sold more territories last year according to a review of franchise disclosure documents (FDDs) and other public records of all home care franchisors who are members of the International Franchise Association (IFA).

SYNERGY HomeCare is ahead of last year's pace having already sold 13 territories through the first quarter of 2021.

"We are focused on propelling the lives of our clients, caregivers, and franchisees forward," said SYNERGY HomeCare CEO Charlie Young. "We recognized the growth trajectory of our industry and worked hard throughout the pandemic to engage top-quality potential franchisees. This is a testament to our value proposition and our focus to attract care-minded entrepreneurs who recognize the opportunity 'to do well by doing good.'"

Young also pointed out that while the aging in place phenomenon has increased opportunities to assist seniors and their families, franchisees also provide care for children, those recovering from surgery, illness, disabilities and other chronic conditions.

"More and more people are recognizing the business opportunities that home care presents", said Mike Steed, Vice President of Franchise Development. "The caliber of candidates we are attracting is strong with so many expressing a desire to own their own company while benefiting from our proven track record, powerful systems and local lead generation program."

For more information on SYNERGY HomeCare franchising opportunities visit SYNERGYHomeCareFranchise.com .

ABOUT SYNERGY HOMECARE

With over 15 years of brand equity, SYNERGY HomeCare is one of the largest franchisors of home care services with approximately 180 franchisees operating in nearly 380 territories nationwide. The company provides a range of services including non-medical personal care, companion care, and specialized care for individuals who are physically or developmentally disabled, living with chronic health conditions or recovering from illness or surgery. SYNERGY HomeCare helps their clients achieve the highest quality of life and independence attainable. For more information visit SYNERGYHomecare.com .

Media Contact :

David Siroty

Imagine Productions

[email protected]

(908) 337-5865

Heather Reid

SYNERGY HomeCare

[email protected]

(480) 550-9567

SOURCE SYNERGY HomeCare

Related Links

https://synergyhomecarefranchise.com/

