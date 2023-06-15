Synertone enters into a joint venture for the operation and licensing of a virtual asset trading platform in Hong Kong

News provided by

Synertone Communication Corporation

15 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

HONG KONG, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synertone Communication Corporation (stock code: 1613) ("Synertone" or "Group") is pleased to announce that it has entered into binding documentation to establish a joint venture for the operation and licensing of a virtual asset trading platform ("VATP") in Hong Kong. The collaboration in the joint venture, Jade Power Lab Technology Group Limited ("Jade Power"), follows Synertone's decision to expand its business operations to include virtual asset-related activities, aiming to seize the opportunities in Hong Kong's virtual asset market and create new sources of income for the Group.

Synertone will, through its direct wholly-owned subsidiary, hold 51% of the shares in Jade Power. Blockchain technology services for the establishment and continued operation and maintenance of the VATP will be provided by a technology company wholly owned by one of the parties to the joint venture, JPEX Holdings Limited ("JPEX"), leveraging JPEX's technology offering and market experience in operating virtual asset exchanges.

The VATP will be operated by a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Jade Power (the "Operator"), which has been operating a VATP in Hong Kong and has established a meaningful and substantial presence in Hong Kong since May 2023. In accordance with the new VATP licensing regime that commenced on 1 June 2023, the Operator is permitted to continue to operate the VATP in Hong Kong. The Operator intends to apply to the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission for the requisite licenses to operate the VATP in Hong Kong and is working towards compliance with the requirements that are applicable to licensed VATPs during the licensing process.  

The Hong Kong Government's latest policy initiative is to develop Hong Kong into a leading global hub for web3 and virtual asset-related activities. Combined with recent changes to the regulatory landscape in Hong Kong which provide investors with clear regulated avenues for access to virtual assets, the Group and the other parties to joint venture believe that the adoption of virtual assets in Hong Kong is at an inflection point and expects market demand for virtual asset-related products and services in Hong Kong to increase significantly over coming years from a diversified investor base. 

Synertone Communication Corporation (the "Company") was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 11 October 2006 as an exempted company with limited liability, with its shares listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on 18 April 2012.

The principal activities of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") are principally engaged in (i) design, development and sales of automation control systems, (ii) design, research and development, manufacture and sales of intelligent building system including video intercom and surveillance system for buildings, and (iii) the rental and maintenance services in relation to computer equipment and machines and other related services.

The Group is a leading provider of building and community intelligence solution products and integrated communication and automation control systems. The Group's products are widely used in high-rise buildings, high-end residential complexes and smart communities by providing fully digital intelligent control systems for human's modern life. As the world's leading provider of automation control systems, the Group possesses leading standard of technical know-how and commercial competitiveness with which the products are extensively applied in diversified industries including electrical power, petrochemical, public utilities, mining, natural gas and food and beverage industries. The Group has its operation base in Jiaxing City, Zhejiang province of China and has established offices and sales network across major cities in China, including Beijing, Shanghai, Changsha and Hangzhou. The Group has also been engaged in data centre business in Hong Kong since 2021 which involves the rental and maintenance services for computer equipment and service robots located in Hong Kong.

SOURCE Synertone Communication Corporation

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.